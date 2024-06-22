Hannes is certainly an unusual brand name in the recreational vehicle industry. Well, Hannes Camper comes from the north of Germany, the design of the converted vans based on Citroën or Fiat is light and airy, more reminiscent of the Danish Bettenlager than Poltrona Frau from Italy. Only the ideas for the two models “Hannes” and “Großer Hannes” come from northern latitudes. They are built by the Slovenian manufacturer Robeta, which has already made a good name for itself with its own conversions.