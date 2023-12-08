LMC, the abbreviation once stood for Lord Münsterland Caravans and for the Gelsenkirchen Baroque of the post-war years in its purest form. A lot has happened since then. The company in Sassenberg in Münsterland long ago began producing motorhomes, then found its place in the Hymer family and thus a new owner.

Above all, however, the leisure vehicles, which once smelled figuratively of strawberry punch and Russian eggs, became modern and contemporary furnished camping cars, not only technically but also in terms of design. One of the most recent products is the converted Innovan panel van, whose 540 floor plan is the smallest of three variants and, despite having adequate space at 5.40 meters in length, can pass as a second vehicle suitable for everyday use. For orientation: 5.40 meters, which is the length of the new BMW 7 Series.