In the United States the race of a KIA Sportage ended up against the front of a Jeep Liberty. The absurd and paradoxical thing is that he was driving the SUV of the Korean house a child of just seven years: according to the latest reconstructions, the boy would have secretly taken the car keys while his parents were asleep and would have got behind the wheel on the streets of Philadelphia. The dashcam mounted on board the car has taken up the maneuvers performed by the child, who he could barely reach the pedals and he had no idea what he was doing because he thought the crossover was driving alone.

Anyway, after leaving his neighborhood the child he would be heading down Roosevelt Boulevard and then get into traffic, performing very dangerous maneuvers. The images released by a WLWT service show how several motorists have abandoned their cars in the middle of traffic to chase the KIA Sportage driven by the little boy, trying to stop it in every way, even breaking the windows. Its run, however, only stopped after the crossover struck a Jeep stops in the middle of the roadway. “My wife and I are not bad parents, but I’m sure people will label us that way”the words of the child’s parents reported by Carscoops.