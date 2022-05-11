Drivers of battery-powered cars can be struggling with range anxiety. Here are some tips to keep the battery charge for the greatest number of kilometers

Andrea Brambilla – Milan

Does electric car also correspond to charging and autonomy anxiety? In this case it may be useful to analyze what are the precautions to maximize the range of action of battery-powered cars and fully exploit the potential of this technology that will be the protagonist of the mobility of the future. The autonomy of electric cars declared by the manufacturers, although approved by the Wltp cycle, hardly corresponds to the distances that are actually covered in life. The reason for this disparity concerns the homologations that take place under optimal conditions of use so as to maximize efficiency and consequently also the consumption of energy (or fuel for thermal engines). However, there are some precautions that help save energy without penalizing either comfort or performance that allow you to get closer to the data declared by the houses.

air conditioning – It must be considered that all the car services also depend on the battery that powers the engine, one above all the air conditioner. In fact, every time you go to use this tool, the remaining range will decrease by a few kilometers. For this reason it is recommended to take advantage of some functions such as programming the cabin temperature before getting on board. Tesla, for example, through its application allows you to set the desired internal temperature minimizing consumption by using the charging network. Just like with combustion engine cars, the use of air conditioning also decreases average distances because the engine, and consequently the battery, need more energy. The advice is not to suffer from heat or cold, but to use this function consciously and not excessively. In winter, taking advantage of the seat heating allows you to save some energy, especially when you don't have to travel many kilometers and the temperatures are not particularly cold.

driving in the city and on the motorway – The guide. The lion's share, of course, is the driving on the road and above all the "heaviness" of the right foot of those who sit behind the wheel. You have to choose the correct driving mode based on the scenario in which you are going to drive. If you are in the city in traffic, traveling in the most "eco" mode possible is certainly the right choice. Using the "normal" one is recommended when on the motorway to have sufficient power reserve when overtaking. In the city, as you don't need all the power available, it becomes a wise choice to save as much as possible. On the other hand, at motorway speeds, where energy consumption increases considerably, by slowing down it is possible to recover a good amount of energy thanks to the engine brake. For the city, however, many of the latest models released on the market also have the "one pedal" function. This solution allows you to drive with only the accelerator. A scenario in which the engine brake is at its maximum capacity and causes the car to come to a complete stop once the gas pedal is released. In an urban environment it is not as effective in terms of increasing range, but it is still a tool that reduces stress behind the wheel, simplifying driving.

throttle and cruise control – Newcomers to electric driving must also be reminded that the power of the cars on plug is delivered instantly. Unlike internal combustion engines, there is no torque curve where the peak represents the maximum power output. In electric cars, all the power is released instantly and this also leads to an immediate increase in energy consumption. Pressing the gas pedal gently improves ride comfort, also avoiding unnecessary jolts, and helps to preserve autonomy by avoiding waste. Attention also to the adaptive cruise control that if in operation with the maintenance of the distance on the motorway, each slowdown will correspond to a subsequent acceleration to return to the selected cruise speed. For this reason, in case of traffic it is not advisable to use it because comfort is a bit precluded and distances are lowered.

battery and app – A smart solution when dealing with long journeys is to schedule recharges along the way, even at the most affordable rates. Furthermore, knowing precisely the distance that separates from the charging station and having a clear planning of the stops to do helps to reduce the stress from residual autonomy. Against charging anxiety it is essential to download one of the many applications dedicated to charging stations to your smartphone, not only for Italy but for all of Europe. The last tip is not to stress the battery too much with too many unnecessary recharges: it is always better to recharge when the battery is really low, avoiding stopping at the columns when you still have 80% autonomy. In this way the battery is unnecessarily stressed, also risking to make it lose its performance more quickly. These are just some tricks to help motorists who today find themselves driving completely different cars than in the past, which must be understood and known to be exploited to their full potential.