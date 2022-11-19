The Monterey Peninsula of California allows it all to be a bit theatrical. Every morning it wraps itself in a thick scarf of fog that rolls in from the Pacific Ocean. At about nine o’clock it drops it to reveal a Hollywood movie set on 17-Mile Drive – impeccable fairways on the courses of Spanish Bay undulate down to a rocky artificial line dotted with pelicans, seals and coves of white sand.

It costs something to live here

On the higher parts, huge, gaudy villas compete for the best view. “That’s all $25 million homes up there,” says Mike Sayer, head of Bentley’s Heritage Collection and arguably the world’s most patient driving instructor. Pooh, well. Hope money.

Exactly the same amount as the jewel in Bentley’s collection costs, the Number Two ‘Team’ car, one of only four supercharged 4.5-litre Blower Bentley racers ever built and the favorite of the most famous Bentley Boy, Henry Birkin . This is not that car; this is Car Zero, the development prototype for a series of twelve continuationmodels announced in 2019.

The price of the Bentley Blower

Each production copy will soon have to fetch 1.5 million pounds, about 1.75 million euros. The tax risk may be somewhat lower, but this machine is faithful to the original in every conceivable way. Hand-built for 40,000 hours using 3D scans of Number Two and the original tools used during its creation.

He is equally beautiful in every way. And equally combative to drive… And that’s why I’m sitting here, right next to the pelicans, taking a crash course in ‘how do I drive a 100 year old car?’ to absorb. If Mike judges my performance to be higher than I think it will be, I get to take my final exam around lunchtime by driving Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s sole CEO, around the Laguna Seca track.

And should Mr. Hallmark in all his indescribable and infallible wisdom decide that I have not made a complete mockery of it, I shall celebrate in the traditional American way. Then I take the Blower to a drive-thru for a delicious, meaty snack. Yes, I do know how to throw a party. We start at the beginning.

The starting process of the Bentley Blower

When starting, the following is involved: turning the ignition key, turning on the gas pump, turning on the two magnetos that will soon provide the sparks for the engine, and then pressing a button. I succeed the first time. Which immediately leads to a false sense of self-confidence.

Mike drives first and calmly explains that the clutch and brake have switched places, and that the brakes aren’t real stoppers so much as friendly speed reducers. After which he throws himself into the principles of double clutching.

You pull off in one as you would in any manual car – you release the clutch pedal to the point of engagement, gently touch the throttle and away you go. But then the complexity quickly increases.

The switching process of the Bentley Blower

With each upshift or downshift, the unsynchronized four-speed gearbox needs to visit neutral via a small dip of the clutch pedal, after which you select the next gear via a second declutching action.

When downshifting, it helps to apply a very small amount of throttle to get the engine speed in line with the road speed; upshifting is all about timing. Going from one to two requires a break in neutral before continuing. From two to three: as fast as you can. And three to four is much easier because there is already some speed in the car.

I concentrate with all I have, yet fear that most of what I’ve been told has flown out of my other ear as quickly as it reached my one ear. I cling to small comforts: Mike, ‘the old Bentley maestro’, also lets the gears grind from time to time and seems to be okay with that.

And now without help

“If you can get a gear at all, you’re already doing great,” he says cheerfully. Mike jumps out of the car, I slide into his spot and try to find a comfortable position. I say comfortable, but when I move the seat far enough forward to allow my stumps of legs to depress the clutch pedal all the way, his thighs are jammed against the huge steering wheel, and the gearshift is fighting with my right leg.

We take off and my first attempt from one to two is a raspy but ultimately successful affair. Going from two to three was already a fraction smoother, but from three down to two a dramatic misfire of mistimed throttle and dragging the steering wheel – my first introduction to how heavy and indirect the steering really is.

“Those who raced this thing were not only brave and intensely skilled, but gods”

It doesn’t matter, because I’m finding the gears easier and easier and I’m making progress, learning the most important lesson you can learn when you start riding a Blower: planning is everything. You have to constantly look at least 200 meters ahead to give yourself a fair chance.

Respect to the drivers of the Bentley Blower

It’s beginning to dawn on me that those who raced this thing weren’t just brave and intensely skilled (Birkin lapped Brooklands in 1932 with a average of 222 km/h), but gods. Because this two-ton lump does not have the slightest urge to take a turn.

Okay, 240 hp at 4,200 rpm; it doesn’t sound particularly powerful these days, but given its lack of agility and dynamism, it must have been pretty terrifying. But screw it back down to the friendlier 50, 60 mph speeds I’m tapping into today, and the experience is utterly magical. The mechanical ballet required to get and keep it moving completely absorbs you.

I’m almost in a trance because I want to get better, have to get better, because there’s nowhere to hide. This car only does what you tell it to do; if things go wrong (you miss a gear, for example, and have to stop to start again) it’s on you. But when things go well, you can take the credit too.

The Bentley Blower provides a moment of realization

Precisely why small victories – a smooth shift, a nice turn – lead to clenched fists slapping the air and excited cries of victory. The message we take home is crystal clear: we’ve become obsessed with power and performance numbers and rely on electronics to go even faster pointlessly, but we’re dead wrong.

You don’t have to go fast to have fun. You just need to be immersed in the experience for that. I continue to Laguna Seca and get in at Hallmark, who will drive himself first. While we wait, he tells me how he once went off track at Laguna in the £25 million Number Two Blower, on the left hand corner after the Corkscrew, but ran like a boss (not bad if you’re actually the boss). ) managed to save.

Taking a driving photo next to a Le Mans winner

Thanks, Adrian, I immediately feel a lot better. But he drives a lap full of bravura and then makes way for the bruise. I discover several things. Having the Big Boss next to you while you plow your way through the out-of-sync box of his million-dollar car isn’t very comfortable.

I don’t think I’ve ever said “sorry” that many times in the space of a few minutes, but he seems to be enjoying himself and isn’t about to strangle me, so I’ll get away with it for now. I also learn that getting a driving photo taken of this old smoke machine next to a Le Mans-winning Speed ​​8 race car is far from easy.

The final verdict of the Bentley Blower

One wants to simmer a bit while the other can hardly be controlled because everything has to be much, much harder. Still, I cling to the old car photography mantra that if it doesn’t feel like you’re going to crash like that, it’s probably not a good photo, and drive eerily close to the other. The result definitely goes in a nice frame.

And then, with the sweet taste of success still in my mouth, we arrive at the In-N-Out Burger for a lap of honor, line up behind stunned Prius and Altima drivers and claim our prize. Would Birkin be proud? No idea, but I’m sure he would order his burger in size XXL and with all the trimmings.