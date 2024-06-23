Verstappen extends, Norris overtakes Leclerc

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 219 2 Lando Norris McLaren 150 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 148 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 116 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 111 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 7 George Russell Mercedes 81 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda RB 19 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 12 Daniel Ricciardo RB 9 13 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 6 14 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 5 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 3 17 Alexander Albon Williams 2 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Max Verstappen wins the seventh race out of ten of the season and takes the advantage over his direct pursuer, Lando Norris, to 69 points, who has to regret a less than brilliant start which essentially prevented the McLaren driver from making full use of the best car on the track, namely the McLaren MCL38.

Norris also set the fastest lap (Verstappen mounted the new soft tire for the final stint and not the used one, but despite this the Englishman took the additional point), and overtook Leclerc in the standings.

The Monegasque finished in fifth position with the Ferraris who were unable to get the better of the Mercedes, confirmed third and fourth at the finish line as in Qualifying. Points also for Piastri and Perez, who were disappointing, and Gasly and Ocon who could smile instead.