Verstappen extends, Norris overtakes Leclerc
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|219
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|150
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|148
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|116
|5
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|111
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|87
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|81
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|70
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|41
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|9
|13
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|6
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|3
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
Max Verstappen wins the seventh race out of ten of the season and takes the advantage over his direct pursuer, Lando Norris, to 69 points, who has to regret a less than brilliant start which essentially prevented the McLaren driver from making full use of the best car on the track, namely the McLaren MCL38.
Norris also set the fastest lap (Verstappen mounted the new soft tire for the final stint and not the used one, but despite this the Englishman took the additional point), and overtook Leclerc in the standings.
The Monegasque finished in fifth position with the Ferraris who were unable to get the better of the Mercedes, confirmed third and fourth at the finish line as in Qualifying. Points also for Piastri and Perez, who were disappointing, and Gasly and Ocon who could smile instead.
#Drivers #World #Championship #Norris #passes #Leclerc #goodbye #World #Championship #Charles
Leave a Reply