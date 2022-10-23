Max Verstappen despite a problem at the second pit stop that caused him to fall back to third position behind Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, he won the United States Grand Prix in comeback, reaching 13 wins this season, a record currently in cohabitation with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Podium for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, fourth place for Sergio Perez, fifth George Russell with quick ride signed in the last lap after the pit stop on the penultimate lap.

They complete the points area Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda. Leclerc thus passed Perez in the Drivers’ standings in the fight for second place.

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 391 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 267 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 265 4 George Russell Mercedes 218 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 202 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 198 7 Landau Norris McLaren 109 8 Esteban Or with Alpine 78 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 71 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 46 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 29 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nyck de Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hülkenberg Aston Martin