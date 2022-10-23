Max Verstappen despite a problem at the second pit stop that caused him to fall back to third position behind Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, he won the United States Grand Prix in comeback, reaching 13 wins this season, a record currently in cohabitation with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
Podium for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, fourth place for Sergio Perez, fifth George Russell with quick ride signed in the last lap after the pit stop on the penultimate lap.
They complete the points area Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda. Leclerc thus passed Perez in the Drivers’ standings in the fight for second place.
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|391
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|267
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|265
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|218
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|202
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|198
|7
|Landau Norris
|McLaren
|109
|8
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|78
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|71
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|46
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|29
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|12
|18
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|2
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|2
|22
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Aston Martin
#Drivers #World #Championship #United #States #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply