Red Bull domain

Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix for the first time in his career, which had eluded him in 2021 and 2022 when he already seemed to be the favorite on the eve. This time the underdogs also found confirmation of the result under the checkered flag. The two-time defending champion he kept the lead of the race at the start, immediately extending on Charles Leclerc and never giving opponents a chance to attack him. Sergio Perez completed the one-two by exploiting another stint on the soft tire to successfully attack the Monegasque of Ferrari who had switched to the hard compound.

Podium for Alonso

The Aston Martin with hard tires in the second and third stints made an impression with Alonso passing Hamilton and Sainz in traction to take third place thanks to the technical knockout of Charles Leclerc. Hamilton, on the other hand, failed to get the better of Carlos Sainzfourth and off the podium, but ahead of the Mercedes separated by Stroll as evidence of the goodness of the Aston Martins.

Bottas, Gasly and Albon on points

Outside of what are this year’s ‘Fantastic Four’ at team level (Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes) Bottas, Gasly and Albon all scored first-time points after very solid racing. Alpine’s move to take advantage of the Virtual Safety Car forced by Charles Leclerc’s knockout to mount the soft tires was particularly acute. Zhou took the fastest lap away from the transalpine in the final stages with an ad hoc pit stop, the additional point was not awarded.

F1 2023, Drivers’ Championship: the standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix

pos. Pilot Team Points 1 max Verstappen Red Bull 25 2 Sergius Perez Red Bull 18 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 15 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 7 George Russell Mercedes 6 8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2 10 Alexander Albon Williams 1 11 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 0 12 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0 14 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri 0 15 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 0 16 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo 0 17 Lando Norris McLaren 0 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0 19 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0 20 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0

Formula 1 will be back on track in two weeks in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2023 championship of the top motoring formula.