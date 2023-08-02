The statistics of the Ministry of the Interior revealed that 53 traffic accidents occurred at the state level due to driving a vehicle without a driving license at all, during the past year.

The Federal Traffic and Traffic Law tightened the penalty for every person driving a vehicle without a license on the road, or with a license that does not allow them to drive the same type of vehicle, as it is a crime and its penalty is imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 5,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

During the past years, the country’s roads witnessed a number of accidents caused by teenagers due to their lack of knowledge of the art of driving, and their failure to obtain a license that authorizes them to drive a vehicle on the road, and the accidents resulted in injuries and deaths.

Police agencies have warned of the dangers of driving vehicles without a driver’s license, stressing the importance of parents monitoring their children and not allowing them to drive vehicles without a driver’s license, in addition to avoiding dangerous displays of vehicles, which leads to serious accidents and loss of life.

During the year 2019, three national children and their nanny died as a result of a collision that occurred on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in Abu Dhabi.

Their mother was also seriously injured in the accident.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that the preliminary investigations showed that the main cause of the accident was their mother driving the vehicle without a license, and at an excessive speed, which led to the vehicle swerving and hitting a lighting pole on the pavement and its deterioration.

During its awareness campaigns, the Ministry of the Interior warned of the dangers of driving a vehicle without a driver’s license, especially teenagers who drive their parents’ vehicles without their knowledge, as this poses a great danger to the lives and safety of road users.

The Ministry of Interior obliges individuals, according to Article (85) of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law Regulations, that “driving licenses are to be granted or renewed to the fulfillment of specific conditions, namely: age, and the absence of diseases that may hinder or affect the driver’s ability to drive, (this is proven According to a certificate from the competent health authorities in the country), and passing the driving test conducted by the licensing authority, in accordance with the rules and procedures set forth in the regulations, and it is required – for non-citizens – to obtain a valid residency, except for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The same article called on the licensing authority to “coordinate with the competent health authorities in the country, to provide them with the names of people who suffer from diseases that negatively affect their ability to drive a vehicle.”

The validity of the renewed driving license was set at 10 years for citizens, and five years for residents, while the validity of the new driving license that is issued for the first time is for two years.

Conditions for issuing driving licenses

■ Age.

■ Being free from diseases that hinder or affect the driver’s ability to drive.

■ Pass the driving test.

■ Obtaining a valid residence permit (for non-citizens and citizens of GCC countries).

legal text

Article (51) of the law stipulates that “Whoever drives a vehicle on the road without a driver’s license or with a license that does not allow him to drive the same type of vehicle shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 5,000 dirhams, or with one of these two penalties.” ».

Article (13) of the law states that “no person may drive any motor vehicle on the road unless he possesses a valid license issued by the licensing authority authorizing him to drive the same type of vehicle that he drives, and this license is referred to in this law as license Leadership”.