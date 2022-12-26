Drivers will have a new exemption from the Insurance for Personal Damage Caused by Land Motor Vehicles (DPVAT) in 2023. This is the third consecutive year that the payment will not need to be made, since the insurance fund received a surplus of BRL 4.3 billion in 2021 from the consortium of insurance companies that formed Seguradora Líder, which managed the DPVAT until 2020.

Created to guarantee compensation to those involved in accidents, the DPVAT needed to be paid annually, as well as the IPVA and vehicle licensing. Since 2021, however, the excess amount has made its payment unnecessary.

The indemnity amounts per coverage are shown in the table below, as provided for in Law 6,194/74: Death BRL 13,500.00 Permanent Disability (1) up to BRL 13,500.00 Reimbursement of Medical and Hospital Expenses (DAMS) (2) up to BRL 2,700.00 Insurance is the responsibility of the Private Insurance Superintendence (Susep) and its funds are managed by Caixa, which also pays compensation.

How to claim compensation

Compensation claims for accidents involving victims can be made at Caixa branches or at DPVAT Caixa application🇧🇷

