Among the many performance rankings that have been published in these days after the conclusion of the 2021 championship, perhaps the most intriguing one was missing, drawn up by the pilots themselves. A simple game, which lends itself well to these winter weeks without competitions, but certainly made more fascinating by the fact that this time it was the people directly interested in selecting the best among them. The survey was launched by the official F1 website, which involved the drivers under the guarantee of anonymity regarding the preferences expressed by each one. Not by chance F1.com published only the final order of the top-10, without even indicating the scores obtained by each driver.

As happened with the team principals, the voting system required each driver to select their top-10, to which points were then assigned according to the traditional system in use in the Circus since 2010. Interesting peculiarity, the drivers were allowed to vote for themselves. However, the F1 website specified that – as happened in previous years – many have not done so and not all have put their name at the top of the list. The results are largely consistent with what emerged from the ranking of team principals. The winner is the new world champion Max Verstappen, who also preceded Lewis Hamilton in this ranking. Behind them, on the lowest step of the podium, is Lando Norris.

The two Ferrari drivers Sainz and Leclerc closed the top-5, with the Spaniard again ahead of the Monegasque. Behind them Alonso, Gasly, Russell and Ocon. The real surprise, however, is represented by the tenth position, in which it stands out Mick Schumacher, driving the derelict Haas all year round. The German son of art evidently impressed his colleagues positively. It is easy to imagine that – among those who voted for him – there was his friend Sebastian Vettel, who in many interviews had underlined how he considered his compatriot’s year to be very positive, net of the means at his disposal.