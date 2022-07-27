Motorists in the capital were urged to be careful while driving, as well as to observe the speed limit and distance due to predicted thunderstorms, rain and strong winds. About this press service of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of Moscow reported on Wednesday, July 27th.

“Forecasters promise that short-term rain, thunderstorms and strong winds with gusts up to 17 m/s are expected today. Please be careful while driving,” the text says.

In addition, drivers were advised to avoid sudden maneuvers and park cars away from trees.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the weather in Moscow is expected to worsen: the heat will be replaced by thunderstorms and showers. Wind gusts up to 17 m/s are also expected. REGNUM.

According to the forecast map on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center, an orange level of weather danger is in effect in the capital on Wednesday due to intense heat. A warning about heat up to +30…+32 degrees in the city is valid from 12:00 to 18:00 Moscow time.

A day earlier, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that in early August, prolonged rains would pass in Moscow. He also pointed out that the inhabitants of the metropolis will come from a strong heat of 30 degrees to normal warm weather. According to his forecasts, by the beginning of August the average daily temperature will reach 20-25 degrees.