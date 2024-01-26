Moscow residents are advised to use public transport due to weather conditions. The press service of the capital’s Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development reported this on Friday, January 26, with reference to the Traffic Organization Center (TCOC).

“The evening drive will begin earlier today – around 16:00. We ask you to leave before it or postpone travel by car until later – after 19:00,” the city news agency quotes the message as saying. “Moscow”.

The Department of Transport noted that traffic may be affected by short working hours, weather conditions and low speeds.

Motorists were also urged not to be distracted by their phones while driving and to avoid sudden maneuvers on the road.

Earlier that day, forecasters promised cloudy weather, light snow, moderate in places, sleet and up to -3 degrees for residents of the capital region on January 26, according to the website kp.ru.

On January 25, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, warned that the thaw in the capital would end on Friday. At the same time, he clarified that there will be no strong or sudden cold snap.