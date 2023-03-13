Drivers said that they are exposed to traffic risks that are beyond their control while driving their vehicles on public roads, due to the failure of motorcyclists to deliver orders (delivery), to traffic regulations, and they insist on driving their bikes on the left lane at slow speeds without taking into account the right of other vehicles on the road, and they refuse Opening the way for vehicles, which leads to traffic confusion.

They added that they are seconds away from colliding with cyclists as a result of moving from one lane to another on the road quickly and suddenly without giving other vehicles on the road priority, in addition to sticking to vehicles from behind without leaving a safe distance and crowding them on the road when traffic lights open.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police instructed motorcycle users (Delivery) to follow traffic safety instructions, including wearing a helmet while driving, adhering to specified speeds and lanes for motorcycles, and taking into account the rights of others to use the roads and not overtaking in the wrong way while driving. Traffic congestion, and avoid entering between vehicles in a sudden way, especially at intersections and traffic lights.

In detail, drivers: Atef Al-Jawhara, Muhammad Hassan and Kayed Al-Wadi` said that some drivers of motorbikes designated for home delivery (Delivery) have no idea about traffic safety standards on public roads, and are ignorant of the simplest traffic rules, the most prominent of which is leaving a safe distance and not crossing the road. Or sudden stopping and giving the road the right to road users, as they move from one lane to another in a random manner without turning on the side lights and not paying attention to the lanes being free of vehicles coming from behind.

And they added that they faced traffic hazards that almost led to serious accidents with cyclists as a result of their adhesion to vehicles from the blind spot on the right side of the vehicle, as they are not noticed from the side mirror, and they exit from the side of the road without making sure that it is free of vehicles and at a very slow speed that leads to confusion. The movement of vehicles, especially at the side openings of the roads.

They pointed out that the most dangerous thing facing the drivers of the (Delivery) is their adherence to driving their bikes on the left lane of vital roads at a speed of less than 80 kilometers per hour, despite the fact that the road speed reaches 100 kilometers per hour, and they insist not to open the way for any other vehicle. Which leads to congestion on the left lane and vehicles overtaking them to the right lane collectively may lead to traffic accidents and disputes between the drivers themselves due to the insistence of the (delivery) leaders, adding that delivery drivers should be subjected to intensive courses in traffic safety and taught traffic rules, And tightening the violations resulting from their non-compliance with the traffic regulations and the risks that may occur as a result of their non-compliance with the traffic rules to reduce violations and accidents on the roads.

In turn, Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch in the Traffic and Patrols Department finally carried out a traffic awareness workshop for delivery bike drivers, safety officials and supervisors about the importance of adhering to speeds, traffic rules and regulations to enhance traffic safety and avoid traffic accidents, etc. resulting in loss of life and property, to enhance traffic awareness among delivery drivers, by assuring them of the need to adhere to and follow the necessary instructions and instructions for traffic safety on the internal and external roads, in order to preserve lives and property and achieve safe driving, to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents and serious injuries, and to achieve the highest Traffic safety standards as a shared responsibility between community members and institutions.

Awareness sessions

Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that awareness sessions were organized to discuss traffic values ​​and culture, targeting 600 motorcyclists in the emirate, in addition to conducting an awareness workshop in three languages, Arabic, English and Urdu, via social media.

“Delivery” drivers do not leave a safe distance, and move from one lane to another in a random manner.