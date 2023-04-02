Drivers confirmed that the application of the minimum speed system on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road enhances traffic safety and reduces the phenomenon of “road turtles” in the highways, referring to vehicles traveling at slow speeds on highways.

And the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police had announced the application of the “minimum speed” system on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in both directions on the two highways, starting from the beginning of this month, so that the maximum speed is 140 km / h, and the minimum is 120 km / h, on the first and second lanes from the left.

And she confirmed the arrest of violators of drivers and road users who drive at less than 120 km / h, through warning violations, while the actual application of the violation of “driving a vehicle at a speed less than the minimum speed specified for the road, if any”, and its value is 400 dirhams, as of May 1. next.

The citizen (Abu Khaled) said that the decision is correct, as we find some drivers traveling at a speed of 60 km per hour, while the road speed is 140 km, which threatens the safety of road users who are surprised by slow vehicles, and try to avoid them by moving to other lanes.

Osama Al-Zoubi believed that “each lane must have a specific minimum speed, meaning that if the maximum street speed is 140 km per hour, then the minimum speed in the first lane from the far left is 120 km per hour, then the second is 100 km per hour, and the third is 80 km per hour.” hour, while the last lane is reserved for heavy machinery.

Badr Saeed asked about the mechanism of action of the radars in the event of a traffic jam, and the forced vehicles to move at slow speeds, and how the radars will recognize the violator after filming all the vehicles, especially in the event of obstruction to traffic.

Others demanded the application of the minimum speed system on all streets of the emirate and the country, to reduce accidents caused by vehicles traveling at slow speeds on highways.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the aim of activating the minimum speed is to enhance the safety of drivers, to oblige slow vehicles to drive on the right lanes, and to always give way to vehicles with preference coming from behind or from the left.

And she stressed the importance of paying attention, not changing the lane to other lanes, except after making sure that the road is clear, and moving if there is a sufficient distance between them and other vehicles, so that they can move safely to the lanes they intend to, and adhere to using signals in the event of moving to other lanes.

79% support the application of a “minimum”

An opinion poll conducted by “Emirates Today” through its official account on the “Twitter” website showed that most drivers support the application of a “minimum” speed limit for vehicles on highways.

And 79% expressed their support for the application of this measure, while 21% of them refused to implement it.