Dozens of public transport drivers in Yerevan have gone on strike over disruptions in the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel. They blame the capital’s authorities for the formation of the deficit, writes “Sputnik Armenia”.

Protesters say the supply disruption began after the city’s administration signed a contract with CPS to provide transportation. After that, fuel in storage facilities began to appear less and less, and the day before it disappeared altogether. “How do we work now? Let the state think, the mayor’s office thinks about how to solve the problem. Thousands of our fellow citizens were left without transport, ”one of the drivers told the newspaper.

In turn, the press service of the Yerevan Municipality stated that the blame for the interruptions in supplies lies with the suppliers of oil products. Officials assured that the problem is purely technical in nature and will be eliminated in the near future.

