McLaren makes a mess, Verstappen thanks

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 255 2 Landon Norris McLaren 171 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 150 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 146 5 Oscar Plates McLaren 124 6 Sergio Perez Red Bull 118 7 George Russell Mercedes 111 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 110 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 45 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 23 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 12 Yuki-Tsunoda RB 20 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 11 14 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 5 17 Alexander Albon Williams 4 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 3 19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Lewis Hamilton breaks a fast that had lasted since the 2021 Saudi Arabia GP in the best setting, that of Silverstone. The seven-time world champion sent the English public into raptures by preceding Max Verstappen at the finish line at the end of an epic race, in which the drivers gave proof of their very high level on an asphalt in continuous evolution on a very fast and technical track.

Lando Norris has much to complain about (in particular the choice of the soft at the end instead of the new medium fitted by Piastri, author of the fastest lap), because today too he sees the lead of the World Championship moving away. Verstappen has an 84-point margin over the McLaren driver, who leaves Charles Leclerc in place, also today without points due to the choice of fitting the intermediate tyres too early.

Lewis Hamilton With today’s 25 points he puts himself in full battle for the positions that count, Sergio Perez, on the other hand, has 137 points less than Max Verstappen, an abyss that could cost him his seat in the summer break due to a performance clause that requires him to stay 100 points behind Verstappen.