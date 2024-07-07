McLaren makes a mess, Verstappen thanks
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|255
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|171
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|150
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|146
|5
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|124
|6
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|118
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|111
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|110
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|45
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|23
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|12
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB
|20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|5
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|3
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
Lewis Hamilton breaks a fast that had lasted since the 2021 Saudi Arabia GP in the best setting, that of Silverstone. The seven-time world champion sent the English public into raptures by preceding Max Verstappen at the finish line at the end of an epic race, in which the drivers gave proof of their very high level on an asphalt in continuous evolution on a very fast and technical track.
Lando Norris has much to complain about (in particular the choice of the soft at the end instead of the new medium fitted by Piastri, author of the fastest lap), because today too he sees the lead of the World Championship moving away. Verstappen has an 84-point margin over the McLaren driver, who leaves Charles Leclerc in place, also today without points due to the choice of fitting the intermediate tyres too early.
Lewis Hamilton With today’s 25 points he puts himself in full battle for the positions that count, Sergio Perez, on the other hand, has 137 points less than Max Verstappen, an abyss that could cost him his seat in the summer break due to a performance clause that requires him to stay 100 points behind Verstappen.
