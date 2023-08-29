A series of protests are taking place in Colombia this Monday (28) due to the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel. The mobilizations are taking place in several cities in the country and have the participation of drivers and transport workers.

Summoned by various entities and political leaders, the protesters claim measures from the government of Gustavo Petro to mitigate the impact of the rise in fuel prices.

The protests are being partly driven by leaders of the governing coalition itself, such as, for example, Senator of the Alliance Verde party Jota Pe Hernández.

The gradual increase in gasoline and diesel prices, announced this month by the Petro government as a measure to reduce the deficit of the fuel stabilization fund, has generated outrage especially in the public and private transport sectors.

In the capital Bogotá, Plaza de Bolívar became the epicenter of the motorcyclists’ demonstration, as drivers carrying heavy loads took to the streets of the city.

Traffic authorities also highlighted the presence of truck drivers and drivers affiliated with unions gathered in strategic locations, such as the state-owned company Ecopetrol. There are also reports of several blocked roads.

In the city of Medellín, protesters from neighboring municipalities joined the Autopista Norte, which impacted traffic on the highway. The city’s Department of Mobility monitored the flow of vehicles, offering information about the situation on the roads.

In the cities of Cali, Bucaramanga and neighboring areas, demonstrations of drivers also took place. In Cali, drivers gathered in central areas of the city to express their dissatisfaction with the increase in gasoline. In Bucaramanga, blockades paralyzed important roads in the city.

The Colombian government responded to the movement with a reinforcement of the police presence and the implementation of security measures in strategic places to avoid riots.

On X (new Twitter name), President Gustavo Petro criticized opposition representatives who were calling truck drivers to the protest.

In response to a publication by Senator María Fernanda Cabal, of the opposition Centro Democrático party, Petro said that “the leader of the extreme right wants truck drivers to block the highways to see if the government recovers as happened with [o ex-presidente chileno deposto por um golpe militar Salvador] Allende. She cites the increase in ACPM [óleo diesel] as a reason. How strange, in her government they constantly increased the ACPM and in this government the price was frozen. Don’t fool truck drivers.”