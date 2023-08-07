Drivers who drove their vehicles in the opposite direction caused 58 accidents on the country’s roads last year, according to the Ministry of Interior’s statistics on the causes of traffic accidents.

And the traffic departments at the state level, during the past years, have tightened control procedures against violators, as thousands of violations were recorded against drivers due to driving the vehicle in the opposite direction of traffic, and the penalty amounts to a fine of 600 dirhams, recording four traffic points and seizing the vehicle for seven days, while the penalty is increased in the event The accident caused injuries and deaths, according to the federal traffic and traffic laws.

According to traffic and traffic experts, the traffic accidents that occur as a result of driving towards a lane opposite the direction of the road are the most dangerous of their kind, because the collision is with two opposing forces between two vehicles traveling towards one point, in addition to the weight of each vehicle not less than one and a half tons.

During the past years, the country’s roads witnessed a number of accidents that led to injuries and deaths due to driving in the opposite direction, including an accident that occurred in 2020, where a reckless driver, who holds the nationality of the Comoros, caused his death and the death of two young citizens, when he drove his vehicle recklessly in reverse traffic on a road. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, which led to a severe collision between his vehicle and the vehicle of the two young men, which resulted in their death at the scene.

Last year, the Dubai Traffic and Traffic Court also ruled that a 42-year-old (European) driver be imprisoned for one month and his driving license suspended after he was convicted of charges of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, crossing a red light, driving in reverse, and destroying property. For others, which are traffic crimes according to the provisions of the federal traffic, traffic and penalties laws and their amendments.

Last year, the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Ajman Police seized a driver who recklessly drove a vehicle in the opposite direction of traffic on a highway, and made dangerous stunts, endangering his life and the lives of others in the Emirate of Ajman.

Last year, the traffic departments in the country implemented a unified traffic awareness campaign at the state level under the slogan “Your Commitment to Ensure Your Safety”. The strategic priority is to make the roads safer, and to enhance compliance with the traffic law.

increase the penalty

The Federal Traffic and Traffic Law in the country has increased the penalty for entering a vehicle in a forbidden place with a fine of 1,000 dirhams, registering eight traffic points and seizing the vehicle for seven days. It also increases the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or their equivalent, as it reaches 24 traffic points for the driver, which is The maximum limit for traffic points, the seizure of the vehicle for 60 days, and the withdrawal of the license for a year, while the court decides the financial fine, in addition to other penalties decided by the competent court, which may reach imprisonment or the imposition of a large financial fine if it causes a traffic accident, and the ruling varies according to the damages that occurred. about the accident, and whether there were casualties or not.