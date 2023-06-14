A draft law on the administrative responsibility of drivers who drive a car in a state of “drug” intoxication has been submitted to the State Duma. Project of the law was posted on Tuesday, June 13, in the base of the legislative activity of the chamber of the Russian Parliament.

“[Административная ответственность наступает]if, based on the results of a medical examination for the state of intoxication, the body of the examined person was found to contain substances that are part of medicinal preparations that worsen the attention and reaction of a person, but not related to ethyl alcohol, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues <...>, and it is established a set of clinical signs of intoxication,” the draft law says.

It is planned to include anesthetics, antiepileptic drugs, antiparkinsonian drugs, hypnotics and sedatives into the list of drugs that cause “drug” intoxication.

“The legislator cannot, by prohibiting driving a vehicle to a person under the influence of drugs that impair his reaction and attention, not show proper care – especially when their use took place in excessive, clearly exceeding medical purposes,” the document emphasizes.

