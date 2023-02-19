Drivers have complained that some drive their vehicles on highways at slow speeds, up to 50 kilometers less than the permitted speed on the road, which obstructs traffic and may cause traffic accidents.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned against slow driving, especially on the left lane, calling on drivers to give way to vehicles coming from behind, stressing the importance of adhering to the right lane when driving at slow speeds.

In detail, drivers monitored reckless behavior by some drivers on highways, which pose a threat to traffic safety, as they drive their vehicles at speeds significantly lower than the speed limit on the road, which leads other vehicles to overtake them wrongly on the right, or sudden swerve wrongly. to avoid them, and not to collide with them.

And the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that a violation of driving a vehicle that is less than the minimum speed limit set for the road, if any, will result in a fine of 400 dirhams.

Hazem Ahmed said that it is normal to see trucks and heavy vehicles driving at slow speeds on the far right, but the problem is that regular vehicles drive at the same speed in the middle or left lanes, pointing out that he spotted one of the drivers driving at a speed of about 90 kilometers per hour, while The permitted road speed was 140 kilometers per hour, adding that he was surprised by him in front of his vehicle while he was driving at a high speed, but he managed to pass it safely without a collision.

And he considered that this large difference in the two speeds, on a highway, would cause traffic confusion and obstruct traffic as a result of slow driving on highways, and other drivers would be forced to reduce their speed until they were safely overtaken.

Khaled Ammar agreed with him, saying that he monitors, from time to time, vehicles driving at very slow speeds on highways, especially in the middle lanes, which prompts vehicles coming from behind to reduce their speed, in order to avoid colliding with them, which causes traffic confusion.

Hazaa Muhammad emphasized the importance of increasing traffic awareness campaigns about the danger of driving a vehicle at slow speeds on the road, especially on the left lane, as it causes confusion to other drivers and threatens terrible traffic accidents, in addition to the need to raise awareness of the danger of being busy other than the road, as some drivers monitored They slow down because they are busy with phones.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of drivers’ adherence to the right lane when driving at a speed less than the speed set on the road, not driving slowly in the left lane and giving way to vehicles coming from behind, explaining that slow driving, especially in the left lane on highways, causes confusion to others, It obstructs pedestrian traffic.

And she urged drivers to adhere to important guidelines for their safety on the road, namely: giving way to vehicles coming from behind for the safety of the vehicle driver and the safety of others, not driving slowly in the left lane the overtaking lane, and committing not to driving at slow speeds on the left lane the overtaking lane because it causes confusion. In traffic and an increase in the density of vehicles and cause congestion on the roads, and slow driving causes obstruction of traffic and may lead to accidents.

Confuse drivers

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against harassing advanced vehicles on the “overtaking path” and sticking to them, which causes drivers to be dangerously confused on the roads, which may sometimes reach a state of stubbornness, confirming that this matter sometimes leads to painful traffic accidents, As a result of not appreciating road users and leaving a sufficient safety distance that allows road sharing and traffic flow.

She pointed out that some drivers harass the vehicles driving in front of them by approaching them, to force them to clear the road, and to use reflective lighting and horns, which distracts the driver of the front vehicle and may lead to serious traffic accidents.