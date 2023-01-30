The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police warned of the danger of harassing drivers and confusing them, which negatively affects road safety, due to the stubbornness of some drivers at times, which leads to causing painful traffic accidents, as a result of road users not appreciating the correct estimation distance, and not leaving a distance. Adequate security to allow the road to run and traffic to flow smoothly.

In detail, drivers said that the stubbornness of some on the roads leads to traffic accidents that lead to traffic disruption and their delay in their work, pointing out that some drivers are ignorant of the traffic law and its simplest instructions and insist on passing in front of other vehicles by moving from one lane to another without alerting them to the side signals, in addition to To non-compliance with the line of vehicles on the left lane of the side turns and the obstinacy of drivers and their entry in front of the vehicles bypassing the vehicles on the road line, which leads to blocking traffic on the road and causing a side collision with other vehicles refusing their entry to the road path, and some of them insist on moving from One lane to another on crowded roads, which leads to quarrels between drivers that may end in collisions or verbal disputes on the road.

Abu Malik mentioned that the stubbornness and insistence of some drivers to enter the road despite its congestion leads to collisions, especially in front of the schools area, which is crowded with vehicles during peak times.

He added that some drivers refuse to wait their turn to cross the road at the intersections of secondary streets and enter the lane, causing suffocating congestion as a result of standing in the middle of the road, given that it is his right and he does not know that it is a violation of the traffic law.

The driver (Abu Omar) supported him, stressing that the ignorance of some drivers of traffic regulations and their lack of respect for the rights of other road users leads to disputes over the priority of the road, as some drivers deliberately compete with vehicles to move from the right lane to the left without turning on the side signals and without respecting the rights of other drivers, which is what It leads to a collision between vehicles and causing traffic jams as a result of this accident.

He explained that the driver could have avoided traffic jams and disputes by adhering to traffic regulations, operating side lights, and waiting to be allowed to enter the lane from other vehicles.

The driver, Haroun Okasha, said that one of the drivers refused to wait for the road to be clear of vehicles at one of the crowded sub-intersections at the schools area, and stubbornly insisted on entering the road, standing in front of it, and entering the lane of vehicles, which caused his vehicle to be hit from the right side in a slight way, and disputes broke out between them, which ended with his apology.

He added that the stubbornness and determination of some drivers to prioritize the road leads to many accidents.

He pointed out that some drivers believe that the left lane is designated for them and drive their vehicles at high speeds, clinging to the vehicles in front of them and using headlights to force them to open the road, even though the vehicles in front of them are driving at a legal speed, but they insist on adhering to them and harassing them until the road is opened in front of them.

Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed the seriousness of some drivers harassing vehicles traveling in front of them on the road, approaching them to a close distance, and forcing them to clear the road through lighting or using the horn, which leads to the distraction of the driver of the front vehicle and may lead to serious traffic accidents.

400 dirhams fine

Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the penalty for not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles is a fine of 400 dirhams and four traffic points, according to the text of Article (52) of the amended executive regulations of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.

And she called on all road users to abide by traffic laws and regulations, and to stick to the right lane when driving at slow speeds, while leaving a sufficient safety distance to avoid accidents, and to preserve the safety of everyone.