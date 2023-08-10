Singer Taylor Swift (33) has changed the lives of her truck drivers by recently rewarding them with a ‘bonus’ of $ 100,000 (91,000 euros). That says the boss of the truck company in response to Swift’s donation to her crew of a total of 50 million euros. The world star also included a handwritten note with every check for the drivers.

Surprising your truck drivers with a thank you gift worth a ton, how do you do that? Taylor Swift delegated her father Scott. It surfaced at a meeting of transport company Shomotion. To the astonishment of the staff, he gave a speech to say that his daughter thought it was appropriate to give the truck staff a bonus.

They all received an envelope with the amount in it. "The drivers didn't want to be rude and look," says business owner Michael Scherkenbach, who was not driving himself. CNN. One of them decided to look anyway and thought it said 1000 dollars. Another read $10,000. Only the third read it right. ,,He said: 'this must be a joke!", said the boss. Shomotion is one of two truck companies that Swift uses, in total almost 50 people of truck staff would have had 91,000 euros.

24 weeks away from home

It is customary for the crew to receive a bonus. And Taylor has always been generous, says Scherkenbach, who often worked for her with his company and transported the stage, among other things. But this amount is ‘incredible’. “Normally it is generally $5,000 to $10,000 per person,” he says. So it is now about ten times more. That changes the lives of his staff.

“These men and women live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night. It’s terribly heavy. They leave their families and young children behind for weeks. Before Taylor’s tour, they were away from home for 24 weeks.” That house is usually not an owner-occupied home, says the owner. “With an amount like this you can make a down payment for your own house,” he says Rollingstone. Or let your child study.

‘Irrelevant how rich she is’

The truck crew feels part of the 'family' thanks to Taylor. Scherkenbach finds it significant that she included the names of the drivers in the credits of her earlier Netflix concert film. "It shows someone's character."

There are many wealthy people who choose not to share a penny Michael Scherkenbach

He therefore finds it annoying when people are critical of the bonuses. “If they compare her gift to her assets,” he says. Taylor is worth 671 million euros according to Forbes and becomes much richer thanks to this tour, so she does not feel that 50 million euros. “That is irrelevant. There are many wealthy people who choose not to share a penny. We work with all kinds of wealthy people, this is not normal.”

Other crew members have also received a bonus, including catering and lighting staff. Taylor Swift will also bring her acclaimed Eras Tour to the Netherlands next year. On Thursday 4, Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July 2024, the singer will be in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.





