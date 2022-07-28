The fate of Nicholas Latifi with the Williams now seems to be marked, in fact the chances that the Canadian can keep his seat and the consequent presence on the starting grid in 2023 are practically nil. The Canadian, in his third complete season in Formula 1, has in fact collected the misery of 7 world championship points and in this championship he has failed to do better than 12th place at the finish line at Silverstone. The important sponsorship of his father Michael’s Sofina could however guarantee him a role as third driver in the team headed by Jost Capito, a realistic goal for Latifi who in his entire career in single-seater has collected just 7 wins out of 297 races disputed between F1, F2. , GP2, Porsche Carrera Cup GB, Formula Renault 3.5, European F3, English F3, Masters F3, Toyota Racing Series and Italian F3.

For weeks it has been rumored that it could come in its place Oscar Piastri, a young talent owned by the Alpine and already winner of Formula Renault Eurocup, F3 and F2 and closed in the French team by the couple formed by Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. From what emerges in the paddock, the Spanish expert and the transalpine team are discussing the terms of the contract not without difficulty – as underlined by the British Joe Saward -, but the Alpine is using Piastri’s ‘ghost’ to renegotiate downward requests for Alonso. In all likelihood, the parties will find an agreement on a two-year term (1 + 1), which will be announced to the public in August. Piastri would therefore seem directed towards the Williams, perhaps for a two-year loan, but it is known that the Australian is winking at McLaren. In Woking, however, Ricciardo’s contractual position would appear to be solid, with a deadline at the end of 2023 that does not include release clauses for yield.

Saward explained that Williams has no intention of being caught unprepared and indeed was impressed by the 21-year-old American’s first full season in Formula 2. Loris Sargeant, currently third in F2 in his debut year with two wins to his credit. The Florida driver has been part of the Williams Academy since October 2021 and a potential return to image on the American market should not be underestimated, given that both the owners of the team – Dorilton Capital – and Liberty Media come from the States and is not a mystery that the presence of a local driver on the grid could further ignite the interest of the public on the entire category.