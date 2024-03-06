Sainz will bring Ferrari's secrets with him

“First of all I would like to define my future to be clear about where I will go and what awaits me. After that, I'm sure the focus will change a little, because I know that this season I just have to focus on the present. They won't count on me much for the development of the car and this allows me to focus exclusively on getting the best out of the SF-24 and myself”. As Carlos Sainz underlined that the official arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari starting from 2025 has changed the prospects for the Spaniard, who will be forced to pack his bags and find a new place.

Sainz will no longer be involved in Ferrari meetings regarding the future given that from 2025 the Iberian will be an opponent for the Maranello team. The former McLaren representative immediately wanted to start strong in 2024 and he succeeded by getting on the podium in Bahrain in the inaugural GP. Whoever convinces Sainz to embrace his cause will also benefit from this which Sainz learned in four years as a driver for the Scuderia di Maranello.

Jarno Trulli underlined this aspect in a comment interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport the prospect of 2024 separated at home for Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz: “When the team knows you're leaving they don't show you the latest developments, because the driver always reports what he knows to the team. He is like an engineer, he knows parameters and work systems. Whoever signs Sainz will learn quite a few interesting things about Ferrari.”