Red Bull takes it all

Current Formula 1 doesn't leave much to the imagination. To win, first of all, you need to have the right car and at the moment this only means driving for the Red Bull team. The start of the 2024 season is faithfully replicating – at least for the race to the top step of the podium – what was seen throughout last season. L'endless sequence of victories by Max Verstappen it seems impossible to break and if anyone were to succeed soon the common feeling is that it would still be his teammate, Sergio Perez.

Given the regulatory continuity, everything suggests that also in 2025 the Milton Keynes team will be the one to beat, but compared to today there is the possibility that something will change in the line-up of the world champions. The Sergio Perez's expiring contract and the fibrillations in the Marko-Horner-Verstappen triangle complex they could make one or even both of the Red Bull seats available.

Hunt for the most coveted seat

In this case it is inevitable to imagine a race of phone calls, messages and clandestine meetings of all the other protagonists of the Circus to sit inside the two most desired cockpits of current F1. In Spain all eyes are on Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainzthe two standard bearers of the Iberian flag, both freed for 2025. The two-time world champion's contract with Aston Martin is expiring while the current Ferrari standard-bearer already knows that his steering wheel will pass into the hands of Lewis Hamilton next year.

But are there any real possibilities for the two Spanish friends and colleagues to land (at least one of them) in Red Bull? The answer is yes, at least according to Luis Pérez-Sala, former driver born in 1959 who was the first Spaniard to score points in the modern era of F1 (he was 6th in the 1989 British GP driving a Minardi). Speaking to the newspaper AS Pérez-Sala judged the market position of both drivers is interestingalso criticizing Ferrari for having already announced the hiring of Hamilton in place of Sainz.

Spain dreams

“I am very honest, I am not able to understand – declared the former Iberian driver commenting on the negotiation that shook the F1 driver market – you have to ask them, but I really don't understand why they are making this decision. Sainz in Mercedes? At this moment, among the drivers that will be available, he is the best possible option for any team that wants to fight for the title. It would be a good bet for Mercedes and probably for Red Bull too. It will be a very fun few months. Of course, Fernando could also be of interest to the big teams, because we know what kind of driver he is. Both he and Carlos can go to Red Bull. The market will move a lot and until Monza, at the end of August, when all the positions will be defined, we will witness an interesting chess game”he concluded.