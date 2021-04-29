Drivers with as many traffic violations as blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva should have been deprived of their rights for life. This opinion was expressed on Thursday, April 29, by the head of the Federal Project on Security and Anti-Corruption Vitaly Borodin.

“We came out with an initiative <...> to amend the federal law“ On road safety ”. <…> In Europe, if a person systematically violates traffic rules, then he is automatically deprived of his rights. This is the situation that happened with Ivleeva, Edward Beal, Mikhail Efremov, “the website quotes the public figure. 360tv.ru…

According to Borodin, usually the case ends with a paid fine, and the behavior of a person, especially a famous person, does not change. At the same time, he stressed that ordinary citizens – children and elderly people – suffer from the actions of such people.

“Today they try to teach young people something through social networks, and then they break the law. <…> The pursuit of likes sometimes ends in deaths, ”the project manager emphasized.

The initiative states, among other changes, that a driver who has violated traffic rules more than 10 times should have his driver’s license permanently taken away.

Earlier, on April 28, the Lamborghini car of TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva was re-evacuated to the parking lot due to violation of parking rules, according to the website. kp.ru…

In July 2020, TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva bought a Lamborghini Aventador. In total, the blogger has 440 fines.

On April 15, Izvestia compiled an anti-rating for traffic offenders. The list is headed by the popular on the Web autoblogger Erik Davidich, who has 674 fines. In addition to him, the top five are Edward Beale, who arranged an accident in the center of Moscow on April 1, as well as Nastya Ivleeva, Gusein Hasanov and Litvin (Mikhail Litvinov). The number of administrative protocols drawn up on them is in the hundreds.