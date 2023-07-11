On the driver’s license there are several numbers and codes that identify the individual and the type of license. In particular, the number of the driving document is a data of fundamental importance and is required in various circumstances, even as an alternative to the identity card. In the new European driving licenceintroduced in 2013, the identification number can be found at point 5.

European driving licence

The “European driving licence” is one standardized driving licence which allows European citizens to drive vehicles within theEuropean Union (EU) and in European Economic Area (EEA). This European driving license was introduced in 2013 and is characterized by a credit card format in plastic. It represents a unified document is recognized in all EU countries and provides information on authorized vehicle categories and other relevant information for the license holder.

European driving licence, valid in Italy since 2013

The main elements found on a driving license include:

License number: A unique number assigned to each driver’s license holder. This number uniquely identifies the person to whom the license was issued. National identification code: An alphanumeric code indicating the country of issue of the license and may include additional information such as the region or province. Surname and name: The surname and first name of the driving license holder. Date of birth: The date of birth of the driving license holder. Release date: The date on which the license was issued. Expiration date: The expiry date of the licence, indicating when it will need to be renewed. Driving categories: The categories of vehicles that the license holder is authorized to drive. These categories can include cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, etc.

License number what is it?

The “license number” is a unique identifier assigned to each individually issued driving licence. It’s a reference number which serves to identify a person’s specific document and can vary from country to country. The license number is used for identification and traceability purposes of driving license holders.

The license number identifies and tracks the holders of driving licenses

It is important to keep your license number confidential and not to share it with unauthorized personsas it could be used for fraudulent purposes or to violate the privacy of the license holder.

What is the driving license number for?

The “license number” serves as a unique identifier associated with a driving license holder. It has several purposes and uses, including:

Personal identification: The driving license number is used to uniquely identify the driver’s license holder. It may be required in various contexts such as roadside checks, administrative affairs or transactions that require verification of the driver’s identity. Registration of traffic offences: The license number is used to record traffic offenses committed by a driver. Authorities can link offenses to the license number of the affected driver to track his/her violation history and take appropriate action. Renewal and update: The license number is also used for the driver’s license renewal or upgrade processes. It is linked to the holder and is used to verify his status, any restrictions or limitations, and to allow the issuance of a new license or the updating of existing information. Exchange of information between authorities: Your license number can be used to exchange information between relevant authorities, such as law enforcement agencies, road safety agencies or vehicle registration offices. This facilitates communication and access to relevant information relating to the license holder.

It is important to protect your driving license number e don’t share it with unauthorized persons to avoid possible misuse or fraud.

Driver’s license number, where it is located

On the driving licence, the position of the number is located near the photo, more precisely in point 5, which is preceded by points 4b and 7. This section contains a sequence of numbers and letters which represents your driving license number.

Point 5 shows the license number

Since 2011, the license number consists of 10 digits following the following format: the initials U1 followed by 7 alphanumeric characters and a control alphabetic character. For example, it might look like U1H68I903B.

How to read a driving licence

As we have seen, the driving license contains information such as the name, photo, date of birth, driving license number, authorized vehicle categories, issue and expiry dates and the holder’s signature. To read it correctly you need to refer to this summary table, with i numbers 1, 2, 3, 4a, 4b, 5, 7 and 9 which are present on the front side of the document, while the rest are on the back of the licence:

POINTS INFORMATION 1. Surname 2. First name 3. Date and place of birth 4a. Release date 4b. Expiration date 4c. Issued by (usually this field has the acronym MIT-UCO which stands for Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport” and UCO for “Central Operations Office”). 5. License number 7. Signature 9. Category (license A, B etc.) 10. Valid from 11. Valid until 12. License codes How to read the license, the numbers and points on the driving document

Driving license codes in point 12

In point 12 there are the driving license codes, which provide additional information on the authorized vehicle categories and other specific restrictions. Among the most important are those of category, restriction, validity. Below is the meaning of the driving license codes, shown on the back side at point 12:

02 : Hearing aid or communication aid

: Hearing aid or communication aid 03 : Limb prostheses

: Limb prostheses 10 : Gearbox adapted

: Gearbox adapted 15 : Clutch adapted

: Clutch adapted 20 : Braking system adapted

: Braking system adapted 25 : Acceleration system adapted

: Acceleration system adapted 30 : Combined braking and acceleration systems adapted

: Combined braking and acceleration systems adapted 35 : Control devices adapted

: Control devices adapted 40 : Steering system adapted

: Steering system adapted 42 : Rear view mirror(s) adapted

: Rear view mirror(s) adapted 43 : Driver’s seat modified

: Driver’s seat modified 44 : Motorcycle adaptations

: Motorcycle adaptations 45 : Motorcycles with side-car

: Motorcycles with side-car 70 : Conversion of driving license n. XXX issued by XXX

: Conversion of driving license n. XXX issued by XXX 71 : Duplicate of license n. XXX

: Duplicate of license n. XXX 78 : Driving only permitted with automatic gearbox

: Driving only permitted with automatic gearbox 96: Authorization to drive vehicles consisting of a category B tractor with a total mass of tractor + trailer greater than 3,500 kg and less than 4,250 kg.

Read also,

👉 With the ′′ B ′′ license what can you drive

👉 How to prepare for the driving license exam

👉 Car features for new drivers

👉 Renewal of license, documents, costs and medical examination

👉 Renewal of license, PagoPA and CBILL payment

👉 Driving license, deadlines

👉 Newly licensed cars, which one to choose

👉 Circulation card, how do you read it? Booklet guide

👉 CQC exam and renewal, what changes with the new law, how to do it

👉 Video lessons, at school for driving license with theory and online courses

👉 All the news in which we have covered the Driving License topic

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK