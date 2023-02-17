Dhe number of driver’s license tests has reached a record – at the same time the failure rate has increased enormously. According to the TÜV association, 39 percent of the theoretical tests for all driving license classes were not passed last year. That is ten percentage points more than in 2013. In the practical tests, 37 percent of the learner drivers did not pass the normal driver’s license.

“Each test that is not passed puts a mental and financial strain on the learner drivers,” said Richard Goebelt, Managing Director of the TÜV Association.

From the point of view of the testing organizations, one reason for the development is the increasingly complex and dense road traffic. In Goebelt’s view, it is also important to provide more information about road safety in schools and parents’ homes.

According to surveys by the association, there were around 3.6 million practical and theoretical exams in 2022. This exceeded the previous peak value of 2019 with an increase of around 20,000 practical tests and reached the pre-corona level again. In 2020 and 2021, the numbers had fallen due to the pandemic.