Pedestrians in Umm Al Quwain complained about some drivers’ lack of respect for traffic and traffic regulations while crossing the designated place for pedestrian crossing. for their preoccupation with other than the road.

For its part, the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch in the Traffic and Patrols Department of Umm Al Quwain Police launched an awareness campaign to spread traffic awareness among road users, establish traffic laws, and give pedestrians their right to cross the road.

In detail, pedestrians in Umm Al Quwain monitored drivers not stopping in front of the place designated for pedestrian crossing in commercial and industrial areas, as some drivers deliberately drive their vehicles without caring about stopping to cross pedestrians, and insist on driving their vehicles indifferent to the people standing on both sides of the road, waiting for the vehicles to stop to cross the road.

Musabah Al-Amin, Siddiq Abbasi, Reda Raouf and Hadi Al-Abri said that the road designated for pedestrian crossing on Al-Ittihad Street in front of the “Hot Pack” store is one of the most dangerous areas for pedestrians, as drivers do not care if pedestrians stand for a long time to cross the road, despite the presence of industrial bumps on the ground. To reduce the speed of vehicles, and to enable pedestrians to cross the road, however, some insist on driving their vehicles and disrespecting the law by allowing pedestrians to cross safely.

They added that they are having difficulty crossing the pedestrian road opposite Al-Zeina Supermarket on Al-Ittihad Street, as the pedestrian road is not fully constructed to move to the service street and shops, and that the vehicles do not stop to allow them to cross the road, as they wait for the vehicles to stop automatically to cross the pedestrians, Otherwise, they will remain in the sun until the vehicles have stopped and they have crossed the road safely.

They indicated that drivers must stop in front of the pedestrian crossing, by installing traffic lights at the places designated for pedestrian crossing, or installing radar devices to control vehicles that do not comply with traffic and traffic regulations, as was done in the place designated for pedestrian crossing on King Faisal Street opposite Lulu Hypermarket. .

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Department of Umm Al Quwain Police indicated that the traffic patrols will educate vehicle drivers of the need to give pedestrians their right to cross the road, and pedestrians should also choose the areas designated for crossing safely.

She explained that according to the law, failure to give priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing necessitates a violation, explaining that the fine is 500 dirhams, and six traffic points are recorded on the driver’s license, so all drivers and road users must cooperate with the police, and abide by the rules and laws that This will ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.