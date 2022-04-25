Between gutted houses and still well-kept gardens in a Dnipro neighborhood, a mound of plastic bags with uncollected garbage accumulates in the open. While listening to salsa music, the city’s deputy mayor, Mykhailo Lysenko, points to him from his car with an outstretched arm, and complains about him. “That’s because of the war. It didn’t happen before,” he says.

“The problem is not the garbage trucks, because we have them. The problem is that there are not enough people who drive those trucks. Many of those who did have enlisted, have gone to drive tanks, and we have run out” , Explain.

Before the outbreak of the war, “about 110 drivers worked in the area, now there are only 60, so in Dnipro we can no longer collect garbage twice a day, but only once, and in the more remote areas we collect it once once every two days,” he details, adding that there are currently around 900,000 residents in the city and between 200,000 and 250,000 displaced people.

With these unsuspected problems in times of war, real life is thus transformed in cities like Dnipro, the Ukrainian city that borders three war fronts in the east and south of Ukraine.

Here the day to day is far from the movies or a novel by John Le Carré, nor is it just the image -which is recurrent- of a barricade at a checkpoint, or a pile of sandbags grouped in front of some building that creates a potential target for enemies. It looks more like a road that was left half paved, that nobody knows when it will be fixed and that passing through is worse than a precision rally.

A man walks past sandbags protecting the entrance to a cafe in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on March 2, 2022. © AFP – EMRE CAYLAK

The problem of the lack of fines

As if that were not enough, “now there are fewer fines than before,” says Lysenko, suggesting the economic damage that this entails for the city council and all local institutions. “Of course, the postal service works perfectly. There is no problem with that,” she states.

Some neighbors even laugh about it. “That is not true! When the war broke out they stopped making fines, but then they realized they need money and now they have started making them again,” growls Denys, a Ukrainian born in Mariupol but raised in this city.

It shouldn’t be surprising. Dnipro, a city that until 2016 was called Dnipropetrovsk -the decision was made by the Ukrainian Parliament in a controversial decision for the ‘de-communistization’ of the city-, has changed its skin so many times that it is difficult to remember them all.

It was founded in 1778 as Yekaterinoslav —in honor of Catherine II of Russia—, then in 1796 it changed its name to Novorrosiisk, and later recovered its previous name in 1726. But it was called that only until 1926 when again —this time, the Soviet authorities — they changed the name to Dnipropetrovsk.

“For many years, when the city was an important industrial, metallurgical and aeronautical center (in the years of the space race between Russia and the United States), the Soviets even kept the existence of Dnipropetrovsk secret, it was not on the maps (until the perestroika) and to enter the city you even had to ask for a special permit,” says Denys. So much so that the chronicles of the time even recall that until the nineties entering the city was an almost impossible mission for any foreigner.

The license plates of cars from other cities that are now seen roaming around the city -many AX, for Kharkiv, AP, for Zaporizhia, AH, for Donetsk-, many from nearby cities in eastern Ukraine, remind us that this is no longer the Dnipro today.

Even culture has not been immune to this gap in reality, as Svitlana, a museum worker in Dnipro, tells us. “The war has changed us. Although in the early days we had to hide some of the most important objects in the museum, now we also have new tasks like collecting information about the conflict,” she explains. “We are not the only ones. Statues from the 11th and 13th centuries have been hidden in another museum, and visitors are not received either,” she says, asking that the location and name of her gallery not be added for fear of attack.