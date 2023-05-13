The installation of drivers it is a worry for many, sometimes they are not found, other times they work badly, this is a simple guide that will teach you how to move correctly in this “world” and, possibly, not to have problems with them.

Everything you read here applies to Windows 10, but much of it will also apply to Windows 11, so don’t worry

Drivers: but what are they in a nutshell?

In computer science, drivers are programs that they allow the operating system to communicate with a hardware device such as a printer, network card, or video card.

In other words, they act as a bridge between the operating system and the device, allowing the operating system to send commands to the device and receive data from it.

They are often shipped with the device and must be installed in the operating system for the device to function properly; some of them are pre-installed in the operating system itself, while others can be downloaded and installed separately.

All this applies to both Windows and Linux operating systems, in principle.

How to properly install drivers on windows

Their installation can be done in several ways, if one way does not work there is always “the reserve”, now let’s see the various ways in which it is possible to install them.

1. Automatic Windows Updates

Newer devices and peripherals generally no longer have disks or physical media for the simple fact that the drivers are downloaded automatically by the operating system, after an internet connection.

In this case, you don’t have to do anything except wait for the installation to complete.

In some cases it may be useful to go to “View optional updates”, especially if the software is relatively “old”.

This installation via updates option will not work for counterfeit copies of Windows.

2. Install the drivers via Windows device manager

If this method doesn’t work, you can try going to Windows “device manager”, click the desired device.

From here, just right-click the device on which you want to install the driver and click the automatic search, if all goes well you have updated the driver.

3. Download the drivers from the internet and install them manually via .exe or .msi file

If these other two methods should also be unsuccessful, all that remains is to look for it in another way, the most classic is to write the device name on a search engine so that it is possible to find the related drivers.

In some cases you may need to run the old windows compatibility option, most often this ploy works, in some cases if the official drivers are too outdated for modern windows versions and this doesn’t work either, you may need to go looking for software from third parties, perhaps created by some amateur who managed to make the device compatible with the most recent Windows operating systems.

Make sure that the third-party source is still reliable and is not created by malicious people who put malicious code inside the drivers.

4.INF files

This is an installation method is among the oldest “ancient” in the Windows environment.

Also from the device manager, you can choose an option that will allow you to “force” the drivers and make the desired device or peripheral work; as we saw in point 2, again from the device manager you will find in the update the possibility of inserting them manually.

From here it will be possible to place it on an .INF file which are, in fact, the “real” driver installation files.

What not to do

To begin with, there are various programs on the internet that promise miracles in the driver field; generally this kind of applications should be avoided.

Very often these programs are nothing but the Trojan horse that installs real spyware on your computer, and it is not uncommon for these software to lead to computer slowdowns, malfunctions, or even the fateful blue screens.

Except in cases where the drivers are too old and you have to go looking for third-party ones, in general it is always better to go looking for official sources (Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, etc.).

Right now explaining how to install every single brand from Nvidia to Intel up to AMD, should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, however these are the main methods for installing drivers.

Now that you’re more prepared than before, you’re ready to configure your devices in the best way; Good luck.

