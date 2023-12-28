Around 5 million drivers are undocumented; fine of R$ 1,467.35 will be charged automatically from Friday (Dec 29)

Professional drivers in categories C, D and E have until this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) to regularize and submit the toxicological test. From Friday (Dec 29th), all drivers who have not been regularized may be penalized.

Driving with an irregular drug test is considered a very serious offense, which results in a penalty of 7 points on the CNH (National Driving License) and a fine of R$ 1,467.35.

The driver will also not be able to renew their documentation until they undergo the test with a negative result. According to Abtox (Brazilian Toxicology Association), around 5 million drivers are in an irregular situation.

The toxicological examination is carried out by collecting strands of hair from the driver, which detects the presence of psychoactive substances within a period of 90 to 180 days before collection.

Checking the deadlines for taking the exam can be done through the application Digital Traffic Card.