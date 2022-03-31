Vehicle drivers in the state of São Paulo who had their license expired between November and December 2020 and have not yet renewed the document must regularize their National Driver’s License (CNH) by April 30th. According to the National Traffic Department (Detran) of São Paulo, more than 184,000 drivers are in this situation.

Renewal can be done digitally for those who have not yet regularized the document. To do this, just enter the portal from Detran.SP, Saves time or install the Poupatempo digital app. To perform the service, the person cannot have any block in the medical record such as suspension or cancellation of the document.

If the person chooses to do the process in person, an appointment must be made on the Poupatempo portal (www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br).

Drivers who did not regularize their CNH expired between the months of September and October 2020 only have until tomorrow (30) to catch up with the document.

If the driver does not renew the document within the correct period and is caught in an inspection, he may lose points on his license and pay a fine. According to the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), driving with an expired CNH is a very serious infraction, subject to a fine of R$ 293.47 and seven points in the license.

Toxicology test

Drivers who need to renew their driver’s license and who belong to categories C, D or E will need to schedule a drug test. Since January 1, 2022, the exam has become mandatory again in Brazil.

A study carried out by the Brazilian Association of Toxicology (ABTox), together with the country’s Traffic Departments (Detrans), pointed out that 848,000 drivers in categories C, D and E had not yet taken the mandatory toxicological test until December last year. In addition, the study points out, about 2.2 million professional drivers did not take the exam to renew their National Driver’s License (CNH).

For the Brazilian Association of Truck Drivers (ABCAM) and the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters, what explains the high number of drivers who have not yet taken the toxicological test is the drivers’ lack of knowledge about the mandatory and periodicity of the test.

Anyone who drives a vehicle that requires a license in categories C, D or E without carrying out the toxicological test commits a very serious infraction and is subject to the payment of a fine of R$ 1,467.35, in addition to the suspension of the right to drive for three months.

For Renato Borges Dias, president of ABTox, when the toxicological test is carried out periodically, the use of drugs by drivers decreases. “Since drug testing became mandatory in March 2016, at least 67,458 drivers in categories C, D and E have tested positive and, after at least 90 days, tested negative in the same lab,” he said.

The estimate was based on the results of four laboratories that represent more than 70% of the total tests carried out in the country since 2016. According to the estimate, more than 212,000 toxicological tests carried out between 2016 and February 2022 were positive.

SOS Estradas also carried out a survey that pointed out that, since the mandatory wide-window toxicological test for drivers of categories C, D and E, in 2016, there has been a reduction of 3.6 million professional drivers in the market. . According to the survey, the data indicate that most of these drivers did not renew their CNH because they feared the positive result of the toxicological test.

“As the toxicology test is mandatory for those who intend to continue driving vehicles of categories C, D and E, which, for many, means their livelihood, this would explain the impressive result of abstaining from drug use by these users. It is important to note that the wide-window toxicology test detects drug use in the last 90 days,” said Rodolfo Rizzotto, coordinator of SOS Estradas.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat