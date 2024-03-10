Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 17:37

Drivers from the capital of São Paulo who are trying to get down to Baixada Santista face hours of traffic jams after an accident that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday (10). A truck transporting fuel caught fire and part of the fuel spilled onto the road. There are no records of victims in the accident. According to the concessionaire Ecovias, the south lane of Anchieta is blocked in the mountain section.

On its website, Ecovias informs that the trip from São Paulo to Santos takes 1h10. However, according to reports obtained by Agência Brasil from drivers who are at the scene, the time reaches around 3 hours. The concessionaire says that Anchieta has congested traffic towards the coast, from km 44 to km 55, a reflection of the slowness on Imigrantes.

On the way up to the capital, traffic is also congested on Imigrantes, from km 70 to 50, due to the high flow of vehicles. The Anchieta-Imigrantes system is operating in 4×6 – six lanes from Imigrantes going up, and four from Anchieta, going down.