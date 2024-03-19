Drivers reported that the most prominent challenges they face while driving a vehicle on the roads during the day of the holy month of Ramadan are overcoming drowsiness and lack of concentration and attention among some, due to changing sleeping habits and long stays during the nights of the holy month, stressing the importance of spreading awareness of the errors of driving while fasting, and providing instructions. Avoid them to reduce the resulting traffic accidents.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the danger of not getting enough sleep, as drowsiness may cause serious traffic accidents, such as jumping a red light, sudden deviation, and others.

In detail, drivers told “Emirates Today”, who preferred not to mention their names, that they periodically monitor very dangerous errors while driving the vehicle, the most prominent of which are lack of attention and concentration, and the vehicle swerving into the adjacent lane, pointing to the danger of drowsiness while driving, which may cause fatal accidents. .

They emphasized the importance of avoiding long trips during the day in the month of Ramadan, due to lack of concentration and attention, pointing out that the most challenging challenge facing a fasting driver is how to overcome drowsiness and avoid dozing off while driving, due to long stays and changing sleeping habits.

According to local traffic reports, accidents increase due to fatigue and drowsiness during the holy month of Ramadan, as a result of drivers not getting enough sleep, which causes them to lose focus while driving.

The report stated that “some fasting people” may commit traffic violations, or cause serious accidents on the roads, due to not getting enough sleep, and some of them feeling exhausted, or thirsty and hungry during the month of Ramadan, in which the concentration levels of some drivers decrease, due to… Changes that occur in the body as a result of fasting.

International studies indicate that driving while drowsy and tired is considered one of the biggest causes of accidents that occur daily on the roads, as the driver suddenly falls asleep without realizing it, due to lack of hours of sleep or continuous driving without stopping or resting.

For his part, the Director of the Awareness and Education Branch of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in Al Ain City, Major Khalid Muhammad Al-Azizi, said that fasting may have effects on drivers physiologically and psychologically, with low blood sugar, which affects attention, concentration and vision, pointing out the importance of responses. Positive actions of drivers, and being alert to the events going on around them while driving the vehicle.

He urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws, avoid excessive speed, leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, use seat belts, cooperate with traffic patrols in enhancing traffic flow, and avoid wrong and annoying behavior for others, such as wrong parking.

Al-Azizi pointed out that the most prominent mistakes that drivers make is not planning their trips well, especially during the holy month, and this is evident by not getting enough sleep, not leaving a sufficient safety distance, and what drowsiness causes in accidents such as crossing a red light and stopping. Error for vehicles near mosques during Tarawih prayer times.

He stated that preoccupation with other than the road leads to the sudden deviation of the vehicle, and the occurrence of painful traffic accidents, due to using the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, making a call, or taking pictures, which may lead to serious consequences, and also the occurrence of traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving. Pointing out the necessity of stopping the vehicle in the nearest safe parking lot, in the event of feeling tired as a result of staying up late during the month of Ramadan, in order to avoid traffic accidents.

37 accidents due to fatigue and drowsiness

Over the past years, the country’s roads have witnessed traffic accidents due to fatigue and drowsiness that affect some drivers while driving. In 2022, the Ministry of Interior recorded 37 accidents nationwide due to fatigue and drowsiness, distributed between 28 accidents in Abu Dhabi, two accidents in Dubai, and four accidents. In Sharjah, one accident in Umm Al Quwain, and two accidents in Ras Al Khaimah. A recent study confirmed that the effect of drowsiness on the driver is similar to the effect of alcohol, while traffic experts and police agencies, as part of ongoing awareness campaigns, urged drivers, when feeling drowsy or stressed, to stop the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road to rest.