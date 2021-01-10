Mistakes when “lighting” a car can lead not only to equipment breakdown, but also to a fire or even an explosion, writes “Russian newspaper” Saturday, January 9th. To avoid such consequences, experts firstly advise before these manipulations to check whether the problem is really a dead battery.

So, if the starter turns slowly or the car does not react at all to the “turn of the key”, then you can safely take the “cigarette lighter” in your hands. At the same time, if the starter is working, the shaft is scrolling, but the motor does not show signs of life, then you should not “light up” it.

The most frequent and dangerous mistake of motorists when “revitalizing” the car battery is to first connect the negative wires to it, the article notes. If the positive terminal accidentally touches metal, for example, the hood or engine housing, the wires will begin to spark.

After that, a fire and even an explosion may occur, so gas accumulates under the battery cover of the old battery due to low electrolyte, and the engine compartment is contaminated with oils,

In addition, when lighting a cigarette, you must first connect the positive wire of the donor battery and the battery terminal. In this case, the “negative” wire at this time, is attached to the body or unpainted parts of the engine of the car being lit.

In December, the traffic police told about the mistakes of drivers during overtaking in winter. The department issued a memo on the safe implementation of this maneuver. Experts believe that there are many more nuances that a driver must take into account.

On January 10, a fine for unpaid travel on toll roads came into force in Russia. The fine for non-payment of travel on such roads in a passenger car will be 1.5 thousand rubles, and for freight transport – 5 thousand rubles.