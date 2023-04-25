Finally, Abu Dhabi Police detected dangerous violations committed by drivers on highways, as they move between lanes recklessly, from the far left to the far right, in order not to miss the exit, which endangers their lives and the lives of others, and causes serious accidents.

Monitoring cameras on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi showed that drivers caused serious traffic accidents when they tried to move from their lane on the far left to turn into the lane on the far right on highways, causing a collision with other vehicles on the road.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against such behaviors, avoid sudden deviation, avoid overtaking other vehicles by mistake, ensure that the road is clear in the event of overtaking or moving to the other lane, and not move between lanes in a reckless manner that endangers the driver, and ensure that Use the correct path if moving to another path.

Drivers who interacted with real videos of traffic accidents broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police through its accounts, showing reckless behaviors committed by some drivers on highways, demanded that the punishment and fine be tightened against those who commit reckless behaviors, and prevent them from driving the vehicle for a period of time, because they endanger the lives of others. Revocation of licenses and admission to educational schools to rehabilitate them in order to enhance their respect for traffic laws.

(Abu Abdullah) said that he noticed some drivers moving recklessly between the lanes, from the far left to the far right, to reach a turn or a light signal to turn from, while they could continue their way to the other lane or the next light signal, and turn from it without exposing themselves and others. Serious accidents, especially since the vehicles on the intersecting lanes have a high speed, and it is difficult to avoid them or change their course.

Ahmed Saeed agreed with him, saying that many drivers commit unacceptable behaviors on a daily basis on the roads, and driving recklessly endangers the lives of others, proposing to increase the penalty for violating the wrong and sudden overtaking of vehicles, stressing the importance of enhancing drivers’ awareness of the danger of reckless transition between lanes.

Muhammad Sadiq stated that he was surprised by drivers of vehicles or motorcycles (Delivery), who cut his way when they move from an exit close to a traffic light, to move to the far left, to turn from the signal, unaware of the consequences of this act, especially since the vehicles are at high speed on the road, Pointing out the importance of educating drivers about the seriousness of this behavior, and missing the exit is better than committing a traffic accident.

Others confirmed that one of the reasons for the sudden deviation and random movement of vehicles between lanes may be due to the preoccupation of some with the phone, as some of them realize late in the lane they want to get out of, and their recklessness pushes them to try to forcibly block the road in front of other vehicles to reach their lane, which endangers their lives and the lives of others. .

They confirmed that they had monitored several situations of drivers moving from the far left to the far right and vice versa, and they would have caused collisions with them, had it not been for their caution and caution against the mistakes of others.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its keenness to prevent transgressions committed by some drivers on the internal and external streets, through the application of Article No. 86 stipulated in the executive regulations amending the Traffic and Traffic Law No. (178) “Failure of a light vehicle to adhere to the mandatory lane and its penalty is a fine of 400.” Dirhams”, and Article 29, which stipulates a fine of 1,000 dirhams for sudden deviation of the vehicle, and four traffic points.

And she confirmed the continuation of the intensive field efforts to dedicate the commitment to the use of signals, because it is one of the important traffic safety measures on the road, and the application of Article No. “83”, which is “not using signals when changing the direction of the vehicle or turning”, the fine of which amounts to 400 dirhams.

sudden deviation

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of using the directional signal when driving a vehicle, and turning it off at the right time, in order to avoid traffic accidents resulting from deviating from the road without alerting other vehicles. Abu Dhabi Police stated that changing the direction of the vehicle without the driver using the signals, whether from right to left or vice versa, or when turning, distracts the driver behind him or who is driving his vehicle in a lane parallel to him, which leads to a collision, especially in the case of speeding and not The driver’s ability to avoid the vehicle in front of him.

And she stressed the need to use signals well in advance of changing the lane, and not to change them suddenly to other drivers and put them in front of the fait accompli, and use vehicle signals in the event of slowing down or changing the direction of the vehicle’s path, or alerting other drivers to the presence of something emergency on the road, using warning signs. The four, due to their importance in preventing traffic accidents, as they are the language of the road among drivers.