A driver drove into a group of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. The German Press Agency learned from government circles in Saxony-Anhalt that he was arrested. There is no word yet on any deaths or injuries. However, injured people can be seen on videos on social networks. Numerous rescue workers are on duty around the Christmas market.

There was initially no information from government circles on a possible background to the incident. It was therefore unclear whether it was possibly a terrorist attack. The Norddeutsche Rundfunk writes of an attack, citing a government spokesman.

The Magdeburg Christmas market is located on the Old Market, directly at the Magdeburg town hall near the Elbe. There is a large shopping center near the Christmas market.