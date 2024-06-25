Chihuahua— In the city of Chihuahua, there is a new modality regarding the disappearance of people and that is that, so far this year, the Central Zone District Attorney’s Office has had to begin the investigation of six cases where drivers who They were transporting migrants, they have been reported missing and later found dead.

The above was announced by Adriana Sarahí Villalba Tarango, coordinator of the Absent and/or Missing Persons Unit of the Central Zone District Prosecutor’s Office.

Villalba Tarango said that this situation occurs both from Chihuahua to Juárez, and from Chihuahua to Ojinaga. “The dispute is about human trafficking because they are transferring people from one place to another and that is the dispute between the groups,” he said.

Impact case

According to journalistic data published in this medium, one of these cases is that of the five drivers of a platform, (four men and one woman), who disappeared on May 30 and days later were found on the side of the Oriente Bypass. , at kilometer 25 from south to north, tortured and murdered. It is believed that they were killed in Ojinaga and then taken to the place of discovery.

The investigative staff of the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office (FZC) attributed the crime to a criminal group with a wide presence in that border city that, due to the impact caused by the disappearance of the drivers, decided to dispose of the bodies far from the place where they had been taken. of freedom and murdered.

To the list of cases similar to this one, one more would be added that for investigation reasons, the information has been reserved.

They only ask to make trips through the app

Given this new modality, the coordinator of the Absent and/or Missing Persons Unit of the Central Zone District Attorney’s Office, said that something very important is to ask platform drivers to work within them since this way, it is easier carry out investigations successfully.

“These situations help us make a more successful search and we have seen that lately this problem with the issue of undocumented immigrants has increased,” he said.

According to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), so far this year, 11 platform drivers have been murdered in the entity.

