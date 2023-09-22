Drivers told “Emirates Today” that they face daily negative behavior from other drivers as a result of their use of mobile phones while driving, which causes a sudden deviation of their vehicles on the road path, which leads to confusion, in addition to a sudden stop and a dangerous reduction of the vehicle’s speed, which may lead to… Collisions occur, calling for tougher penalties in this regard.

While Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against using the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, make calls or take photos, and other distractions and negative behaviors while driving, as they are among the causes of sudden deviation and causing traffic accidents with serious consequences.

Drivers Ammar Al-Rifai, Hani Al-Qudra, Rami Jabr, and Yasser Al-Abd indicated that one of the most prominent reasons leading to the accidents they encountered while driving their vehicles was preoccupation with other than the road, and they pointed out that minor traffic accidents occurred to them and were caused by drivers who collided with them from behind, as a result of them browsing smart applications. And social networking sites and sending text messages while driving their vehicles. They added that they usually do not pay attention to any vehicle on the road that is driving askew and out of its lane, as it becomes clear to them when observing its driver that he is preoccupied with his phone and his head is down and not forward while driving, and they continued that they alert drivers through the vehicle’s horn, to the need to pay attention while driving so that This should not cause accidents.

They explained that some people are busy with their phone and drive a vehicle very slowly on the left lane of the road, and do not pay attention to the vehicles coming from behind or to the vehicles alerting them using the vehicle’s horn, which leads to confusion in the movement of vehicles on the road and other vehicles overtaking it to avoid a sudden stop and collision. Thereby, pointing out the need to tighten traffic procedures against drivers who are busy with their phones while driving to reduce traffic accidents and traffic disruption.

For his part, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Bahar, said that drivers must avoid everything that would distract them from the road and lead to negligence and lack of attention, such as talking on the phone or writing text messages while driving.

He added that the greater the driver’s degree of concentration while driving, the greater his ability to avoid risks and avoid everything that might put his life or the lives of others at risk. He pointed out that Article 32 of the Traffic Law, the first paragraph of which stipulates that the fine for distracted from the road while driving a vehicle using a phone or… Occupying any type of image carries a fine of 800 dirhams and four traffic points. He stated that Ras Al Khaimah Police, in order to achieve the initiatives of the Traffic Sector of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to control road security and enhance security and safety, launched a traffic awareness campaign, under the slogan “Driving without a Phone, Awareness and Commitment,” which aims to educate community members and road users about the necessity of adhering to traffic laws. And not to be distracted by anything other than the road, such as the mobile phone and its applications while driving, in order to avoid fatal traffic accidents and to preserve the safety of lives and property.

