A number of road users complained about pedestrians. Drivers deliberately neglected the priority of pedestrians at pedestrian crossings. Some of them increased their speed when pedestrians entered their crossings, and did not give them priority. They called on the security authorities to decisively address reckless drivers.

Muhammad Youssef said that he observed drivers speeding more than once when approaching pedestrian crossings, and not giving pedestrians the opportunity to cross in front of them, indicating that such behavior endangers the safety of road users.

Amir Adel said that some vehicle drivers deliberately stop at pedestrian crossings, especially when the traffic lights are closed in front of them. This obstructs pedestrian traffic and makes it difficult for them to cross. He added that some drivers also do not give priority to pedestrians at the crossings designated for them.

In turn, Ahmed Mustafa confirmed that he was subjected to the wrong behavior of one of the drivers, which almost caused him injury, after he was passing through the pedestrian crossing, and he was surprised by one of the drivers speeding up as he approached the pedestrian crossing, for fear of closing the traffic light, as he almost hit him had he not run quickly to avoid it. This behavior of the driver.

Noura Magdy called on the competent authorities to decisively confront drivers who are reckless with the lives of pedestrians, who do not give pedestrians, scooter and bicycle drivers priority crossing at pedestrian crossings, explaining that she had more than once observed wrong behavior by some drivers that almost caused harm to pedestrians.

On the other hand, drivers confirmed to “Emirates Today” that they take care of pedestrians crossing pedestrian crossings, as they give them priority, given that wrong behavior in such situations while driving threatens the lives of pedestrians and exposes them to danger, stressing that the safety of road users is a top priority for them. .

For its part, the Ajman Police General Command called on drivers to slow down when approaching pedestrian crossings, noting that the schedule of traffic violations specifies a fine of 500 dirhams and six black traffic points in the event of not giving priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing.

Ajman Police warned against parking the vehicle on the pedestrian crosswalk, especially since the fine for parking the vehicle on the pedestrian crosswalk is 500 dirhams.