The Union of Drivers and Workers in Urban Road Transport of São Paulo (SindMotoristas) confirmed on Tuesday night (2) that the category will go on strike this Wednesday (3) in the capital of São Paulo.

The Regional Labor Court (TRT) determined that bus drivers and fare collectors in the capital must guarantee 100% of the workforce during peak hours (from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm) and at least 50% during other periods.

“We are aware of this situation and will continue to monitor it to ensure that workers’ rights are respected without compromising the mobility of São Paulo residents,” the union said in a statement.

The city government of São Paulo suspended the municipal vehicle rotation.



#Drivers #confirm #bus #strike #São #Paulo #Wednesday