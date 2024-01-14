Users of main streets have complained about wrong behavior committed by drivers, because they are busy using the phone while driving, to browse social networking sites or take pictures, or other behaviors that expose street users to great risks and cause traffic accidents.

The complainants identified several wrong behaviors committed by drivers who are busy with their phones while driving, such as: sudden deviation from specific lanes, sudden stops on the roads, and entering streets without ensuring that they are empty of vehicles.

For its part, Ras Al Khaimah Police warned of wrong behavior committed by some drivers, due to their preoccupation with the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, or making a call without headphones, or taking pictures while driving, noting that taking pictures or browsing the Internet and social networking sites on the phone while Driving leads to sudden vehicle swerves and unfortunate traffic accidents.

Drivers Islam Fawzi, Obaid Al-Rai, Hani Al-Desouki, and Qasim Jaafari said that the sudden mistakes of some drivers on public roads were very dangerous, and almost caused serious traffic accidents with them, had it not been for their attention while driving. They pointed out that sudden deviation is one of the most prominent traffic violations. Which are committed by drivers on the road, due to their preoccupation with the mobile phone.

They added that they were driving their vehicles in the correct lane, and they were surprised by vehicles swerving into their lane, which almost led to a collision with them and a serious accident. However, their quick attention led to avoiding the accident by moving to the other lane, after ensuring that it was free of traffic. Vehicles.

They pointed out that some drivers stopped suddenly while driving, as a result of lack of attention and being busy browsing social networking sites on the phone while driving, which leads to confusion in the movement of vehicles, and may lead to collisions.

They added that some drivers do not care about entering the public road from side streets or through side openings on public roads, as they enter the public road without ensuring that it is free of vehicles, due to their use of mobile phones.

They pointed out that being busy with the phone is one of the most prominent risks that lead to inattention while driving, as it leads to the driver suddenly pressing the brakes and stopping in the middle of the road, or deviating from his lane and causing traffic accidents, explaining that drivers must pay attention to traffic accidents that occur. Make mistakes caused by others on the road by constantly looking at the woman in front and side, to avoid any mistakes that may be made on the road by others.

In turn, Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed the importance of avoiding everything that might distract the driver from the road and lead to negligence and inattention, such as talking on the phone or writing text messages while driving, stressing that the greater the driver’s degree of concentration while driving, the greater his ability to avoid risks. He avoided everything that might put his life and the lives of others at risk.

She added that the first and second paragraphs of Article (32) of the Traffic Law stipulate that distraction from the road while driving a vehicle using a phone or distraction from the road while driving a vehicle in any way will be punished by a fine of 800 dirhams and four traffic points, and she pointed out that all drivers must Avoiding traffic penalties and fines, and enhancing security and safety on the roads.