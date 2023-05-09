Drivers have complained about the growing phenomenon of mobile phone use while driving by a number of road users, which distracts them from the road, which may lead to serious accidents.

On the other hand, the Director of the Awareness and Traffic Information Branch at Sharjah Police, Captain Saud Al-Shaybah, revealed that 168,483 violations of non-compliance with the mandatory lane were issued last year, pointing out that 4042 violations of being busy on the road were also issued, as this dangerous phenomenon was chosen. Within the topics of the Gulf Traffic Week in 2023 by the Ministry of Interior, to raise awareness in all emirates of the country.

In detail, the driver (Abu Khaled) complained about the growing preoccupation of drivers on the road with the phone while driving, explaining that this behavior in turn causes a number of other violations, including lack of attention to road speed, and failure to adhere to the obligatory lane.

The driver, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, said that he sometimes encounters confusion while driving, due to the preoccupation of two drivers in front of him with the use of a mobile phone, indicating that he once observed a driver leaving a side road at a sudden speed, and looking at him he found him busy with the phone, stressing that this matter almost caused a serious accident. .

The driver, Alaa Noureddine, mentioned that some road users are sometimes busy with their mobile phones while driving, in a way that makes them walk on the line separating the lanes of the road unknowingly, which may cause a traffic crisis, as a result of occupying two lanes at the same time, without paying attention to that, calling for Tighter controls on those who do this to protect lives.

For his part, the Director of the Awareness and Traffic Information Branch at Sharjah Police, Captain Saud Al-Shaybah, said that 168,483 violations of non-compliance with the mandatory lane were issued last year, as this violation ranked second in the number of violations committed last year, and based on these indicators. Campaign launched

Traffic awareness at the beginning of May, to raise awareness of the dangers caused by violating the mandatory lane, and the campaign continues until May 31.

Al-Shaybah added to «Emirates Today» that 4,042 road traffic violations were issued by phone in the past year, and this dangerous phenomenon was chosen among the topics of the Gulf Traffic Week for the year 2023 by the Ministry of Interior to raise awareness in all emirates of the country.

The schedule of violations issued by Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017 specified the penalty for being distracted from the road while driving using the phone, and being distracted from the road while driving the vehicle in any way, with a fine of 800 dirhams and four traffic points, while Article (86) specified the penalty for non-compliance of light vehicles with the line. Compulsory driving with a fine of 400 dirhams.