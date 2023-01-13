Drivers cause side collisions with other vehicles, as a result of wrong entry from a side road to a main road. Collision accidents also occur while other vehicles are trying to change their lane, to avoid the mistakes of other drivers.

And while Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the danger of “wrong entry” of their vehicles onto the road or “sudden deviation” of them on the road, drivers confirmed to “Emirates Today” that they had observed “aggressive behaviors from drivers on the country’s roads when exiting from lanes and secondary roads to the main roads, Pointing out that they do not use warning signs or give way to vehicles on the highway, which confuses them and causes traffic accidents.

Drivers said that the law does not take into account the reason that prompted the driver of the vehicle to suddenly change his lane on the road and cause him to collide with a side vehicle, noting that “some accidents occur while one of them tries to avoid the mistakes of others and prevent a collision with their vehicles.”

Ahmed Adel stated that he avoided a collision with a vehicle that approached a side collision with his vehicle on the road, which prompted him to change course quickly, but he collided with another vehicle, which the law considered to be causing the accident, although he was the victim of another driver who did not notice.

And Muhammad Eid supported him, as he said that while he was driving on one of the highways, he was surprised by a driver of a vehicle changing his lane from the right, without paying attention to him, so he tried to avoid him by changing his lane to the left lane, but he collided with another vehicle, while the driver continued his way without a problem, to bear It is the consequences of trying to avoid accidents.

Others mentioned the importance of analyzing traffic accidents, based on video clips that are recorded on the roads, to find out the first factor that caused a traffic accident, and then consider it a participant or cause of these accidents.

Abu Khaled said that one of the reasons that lead to traffic accidents is the lack of attention of some drivers when exiting from a secondary road to a main road, which confuses the vehicles on the road and causes serious accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police recently broadcast a video clip via “Digital Traffic Awareness” calling on drivers to follow five rules for their safety and avoid the risks of wrong entry from a secondary road to a main one.

The video showed a mistake made by one of the drivers, as he entered his vehicle from a secondary road to a main road, quickly, without taking care and caution, which prompted the driver of another vehicle to change his lane to avoid colliding with him, but he caused a collision with another vehicle on the road, while the driver continued. The first is his way.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers and road users to abide by the traffic law, warning of the danger of sudden deviation and the painful accidents it causes.

She called for attention, concentration and monitoring of the road, the use of traffic lights when changing lanes, the use of mirrors to ensure that there is a space that allows moving to the other lane, and the commitment to walking on the lanes without changing them.

Basic rules

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to ensure that the road is clear before entering it, according to basic rules, which include the following:

■ The driver must slow down when he reaches the intersection.

■ Use the appropriate side warning light in his vehicle.

■ Giving priority to vehicles coming from the main road.

■ Ensure that the road is clear of vehicles before setting off.

■ Take care to slow down if there is a vehicle parked in front of the vehicle driven by the driver.

■ Ensure that the road is clear after the vehicle has moved.

legal texts

■■ The Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates a violation of causing a serious accident, with a penalty to be decided by the court, and recording 23 points, and impounding a light vehicle for 30 days. It also stipulates a violation of wrongful overtaking with a fine of 600 dirhams, and recording four traffic points.