Customers of a particular car manufacturer should take urgent action: because of a calculation error, you are entitled to a high additional payment.

Kassel – Car owners could only apply for federal e-car funding by the deadline of December 17, 2023. This is an environmental bonus that amounts to up to 4,500 euros, depending on the purchase price of the car in question. The BAFA (Federal Office of Economics and Export Control) is currently examining the last applications. For drivers who have leased a Tesla Model Y, the processing will probably take a long time.

E-car funding: Tesla does not pay the correct manufacturer's share

BAFA is currently informing buyers by letter that there are problems with the American car manufacturer's share of manufacturers and that there is an urgent need for action. The bonus consists of a manufacturer's share offset against the purchase price and the federal share to be applied for later.

In the letter, Tesla customers are now informed of a calculation error: “After re-examining your application, we noticed that the manufacturer's own contribution to the environmental bonus (manufacturer's share) of 2,250.00 euros was not passed on to you in full “, it says there.

Despite the electric car bonus, electric cars still cost significantly more to purchase than combustion engines. (Symbolic image) © Dean Pictures/Imago

Such a letter from BAFA could have reached a lot of people in Germany, because according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the Model Y was the best-selling battery-electric car in Germany in 2023 with around 45,800 registrations.

Drivers of the Tesla Model Y must act quickly: they could lose their right to the electric car subsidy

An individual invoice from BAFA, which is included in the letter, explains the amount to be paid by Tesla. For some customers it is 500 euros, for others it is even 1000 euros. In order to receive this payment, affected customers must take action themselves. Good news for consumers: According to information from chip.de Tesla is currently transferring the missing amount without any problems.

However, action must be taken quickly: BAFA requires proof of the amount transferred by Tesla to be uploaded to the authority's upload area within two weeks. If this instruction is not followed, the application for e-car funding could be rejected and subsidies that have already been paid could be reclaimed.

To claim the manufacturer share of Tesla's environmental bonus:

Contact Tesla by email at the following email address: [email protected]

Enter the invoice number or the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

Attach the letter from BAFA to the email.

You must then upload proof of the Tesla additional payment to the BAFA upload area (copy of the account statement).

Incidentally, the e-car funding was abolished at the end of last year because the climate and transformation fund was missing around 60 billion euros. Therefore, short-term savings had to be made in the 2024 federal budget. Also around There has recently been uncertainty surrounding Kassel's climate projects. (jus)