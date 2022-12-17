In the absence of a garage, it is better to leave the car in closed parking lots, where it will be protected not only from sub-zero temperatures, but also from theft and sabotage. This advice was given to motorists by Ilya Ivansky, head of the service department of the Fresh Auto car dealership network, on Saturday, December 17.

“An alternative could be portable garages of various designs – from metal frame to synthetic winterizer. The latter easily fit in the trunk, quickly unfold and completely cover the car, which allows you to provide protection from precipitation and icicles, as well as keep the car warm, ”the specialist explained in an interview with Izvestia.

Ivansky also spoke about car blankets that help protect the engine from frost.

“They are made from special materials, and their size allows you to cover the battery, engine, radiator, so it takes less time to warm up the engine – the blankets keep the temperature of the unit warmed up from driving for 4–6 hours,” the auto expert specified.

According to him, the most popular and effective car blankets are in regions with severe winters.

On November 26, Ivansky gave advice on how to avoid car icing and what to do if sub-zero temperatures still affected the condition of the car. So, in order to reduce the risk of freezing of rubber seals on the trunk and doors of a car to its body, it is necessary to periodically treat them with special auto chemicals containing silicone.