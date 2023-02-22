Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A video shows an adhesive campaign by the “last generation”. It shows drivers yelling at the climate activists and violently dragging them off the road.

Vienna/Munich – Most drivers do not like to see them on the road. We are talking about the activists of the “Last Generation” group who are sticking to the streets. In many German cities, the activists have already presented their adhesive campaigns for the best. The consequences are annoyed drivers and traffic jams. And the capital of Austria is also regularly affected by the actions. The nerves of road users are on edge, which leads to explosive situations. A video shows drivers yelling at, insulting and violently dragging the activists off the road.

Last generation in Vienna: Drivers attack climate activists

A February 20th video showing on YouTube was published shows footage of an adhesive campaign in Vienna. You can clearly see the reactions of the motorists. “Stupid! Stupid, you’re stupid!” a man yells loudly from a car. “I have to buy medicine for my child, you asshole!” The activists are sitting at a zebra crossing, in front of them a row of cars that can’t go any further. “I have to go to the hospital! I have to go to the doctor!” screams a woman and runs towards the activists.

Apparently she wanted to grab one of them and drag him off the street, but another man was already doing it. The “Last Generation” activists were dragged off the street by several people. You can still hear the angry drivers screaming. “Go to shit! You have no work, only the others have work today!” The drivers are apparently trying to help themselves and energetically pull the activists off the road. Sitting in the car and waiting for the police doesn’t seem to be a solution for her. In the video, a woman can be heard screaming in rage in the background.

The last generation is stuck: the police are not reacting despite the “very dangerous” situation

The reason for the renewed road blockades is the lack of reaction from politicians “to the demand for a speed limit of 100 and a stop to new oil and gas drilling”, as the “Last Generation Austria” wrote in a press release to the federal government. The police were able to resolve the situation. Apparently no one was hurt.

At the same time, another action was taking place on a shield bridge on the Autobahn. Four members of the “Last Generation” climbed up and unfurled a banner. “It’s very dangerous,” one activist told him default. “Traffic keeps thundering, the bridge is shaking.” The “Last Generation” Austria accused the police on Twitter of deliberately leaving activists on the bridge. The police pointed out that the activists did not block traffic. Therefore, officials refrained from loosening the adhesive, reported pulse24.at. After six hours, all four activists were back on the ground. (vk)