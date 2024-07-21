The colorless performance of Thierry Neuville in the first edition of the Rally Latvia, with the Belgian Hyundai driver arriving only in 8th place, did not see a significant change in the leadership of the WRC world championship. Despite this misstep, the #11 in fact maintains the top of the standings, but with an advantage now reduced to 8 lengths on Tänakwho thanks to the success in the Super Sunday and the third position overall in the standings is now getting closer and closer to his teammate. The gap between Neuville and Evans is not excessive either, now 13 points. The battle for the teams is wide open again. With Toyota’s one-two in Latvia, the Japanese manufacturer is just one point behind its Korean rivals.

Drivers’ Standings after Rally Latvia 2024 (Round 8)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 145 2 October Tanak Hyundai 137 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota 132 4 Sébastien Ogier Toyota 117 5 Adrien Fourmaux Ford 101 6 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 86 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 65 8 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 29 9 Dani Deaf Hyundai 27 10 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 25

Team Ranking